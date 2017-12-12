BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

WOONSOCKET – Hailey Godfrey and Tyler Morales announce the birth of a son, Legacy Kai Godfrey, on Nov. 4, at Landmark Medical Center. Legacy weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He is the grandson of Victoria Welch and Paul Godfrey, Renee Pine and Nelson Morales; Grace McDonough and Bernard McDonough, and Joseph Godfrey and Linda Godfrey.

BURRILLVILLE – Elizabeth Payeur and Dylan Smith announce the birth of a son, Sawyer Raymond Smith, on Oct. 20, at Landmark Medical Center. Sawyer weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He is the grandson of Laura Payeur of Burrillville and James Payeur of Woonsocket, and Lisa and Paul Smith of Burrillville. He is the little brother of Caden Garneau and Charlotte Payeur.

WOONSOCKET – Alisha St. Germain and Dwyane Roberson announce the birth of a daughter, Briella Faith Roberson, on Nov. 21, at Landmark Medical Center. Briella weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. She is the granddaughter of Diane St. Germain of Woonsocket, and Chalese Roberson. She is the little sister of Haley St. Germain and Jerrell Roberson.

CUMBERLAND – Cris and Agnes (Rakowska) Pianka announce the birth of a son, Sean Cris Pianka, on Nov. 14, at Landmark Medical Center. Sean weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. He is the grandson of Peter Pianka and Irene Pianka of Cumberland, and Andrew Rahowski and Eva Rakowska of Central Falls. He is the little brother of Ashley Pianka.

WOONSOCKET – Harmoni Buxton and Patrick Arnold announce the birth of a daughter, Lillian Louise Arnold, on Dec. 1, at Landmark Medical Center. Lillian weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the granddaugher of Danielle Brunelle and Joshua Douglas of Bellingham, Mass., and Cindy Desautel, Peter Dunham and June Degre, all of Woonsocket. She is the little sister of Jhovanny Corona and Lucas Arnold.