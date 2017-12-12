Lincoln’s Hearthside house open Saturday for holiday tours

LINCOLN – There’s one more chance before Christmas to see Lincoln’s historic Hearthside House, at 677 Great Road, decked out in holiday splendor on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event, rescheduled from last weekend due to snow, features self-guided tours, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday beauty at their own pace. The dining room table will be set for an elegant Christmas dinner. In the Colonial kitchen, holiday cheer is served up with a yuletide treat of cookies and hot cider, and old-fashioned toys and dolls, along with bright paper packages, are under the trees. Locally made glass ornaments by the former Coby Company of Lonsdale will bring back childhood memories for those who grew up in the area in the 1940s and ‘50s.

Volunteer guides will be dressed in festive period attire to welcome holiday guests. Seasonal sounds will be performed on the harp, and Santa will be waiting for visits from young and old.

Hearthside is open between 4 and 7 p.m., with the last admittance at 6:15 p.m. General admission is $10; $5 for ages 10-17; free for 9 and younger and members.

After Christmas, Hearthside will be open on Thursday evening, Dec. 28, and Saturday evening, Dec. 30, for fully guided one-hour candlelight tours. Reservations are suggested. Tours begin at 4 p.m. and run every half hour with the last one at 6 p.m. Reserve by calling 401-726-0597 or info@hearthsidehouse.org.