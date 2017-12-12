Mr. and Mrs. Keenan celebrate their golden anniversary

CUMBERLAND – James and Lois Keenan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party given by their family in Maine.

The couple were married on Sept. 9, 1967, at St. Aidan Church, Cumberland. The Rev. William Lawless officiated the ceremony. Mrs. Keenan is the former Lois Sendley.

The couple are the parents of Kristin Murphy and her husband, Robert, of North Smithfield; and Stacey Glennon of Lincoln. They are the grandparents of Matthew and Kylie Murphy and MacKenzie Glennon.

Mrs. Keenan graduated from Cumberland High School in 1964 and Roger Williams General Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She was employed as a registered nurse and assistant head nurse at Women & Infants preemie nursery for four years; an occupational health nurse at Fram/Allied Signal for 15 years; and nine years at FM Global, retiring in 2009. She enjoys researching genealogy and gardening.

Mr. Keenan graduated from Cumberland High School in 1963 and Providence College in 1984. He was employed as a human resource manager for LG Balfour Co. for 23 years. He was the human resource director for Mahr Federal for 22 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoys golf, attending his grandson’s hockey games and sports.