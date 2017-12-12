Mr. and Mrs. MacQueen celebrate 50 years of marriage

LINCOLN – Mr. and Mrs. John and Florence MacQueen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party, given by their children, at Twin Oaks Restaurant.

Mr. and Mrs. MacQueen were married on Sept. 2, 1967, at Riverside Congregational Church, East Providence. Mrs. MacQueen is the former Florence Overdeep.

The couple are the parents of Andrea Spargo of Upton, Mass., Heather MacQueen of East Greenwich, and Bonnie MacQueen of Narragansett. They are the grandparents of William Spargo, Ethan Mossey, Samantha Mossey and Theodore Buttner.

Mrs. MacQueen retired from Lincoln Town Hall. Her hobbies include quilting and sewing.

Mr. MacQueen is the owner of MacQueen Bros. Chimney Builders. He is a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran and enjoys gardening and home maintenance.