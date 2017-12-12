PAC call for artists

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative announces its call to artists for the 11th annual Pawtucket Foundation Prize Exhibition. This year’s juror is Pawtucket’s own, internationally recognized Morris Nathanson.

Artists working in all media are invited to submit up to two images and an application online. The deadline is March 1 at midnight. Artists will be notified by email of jurors’ decision by March 11-12.

Artwork accepted into show must be hand-delivered to the gallery on March 16 or 17. The exhibition will run March 22 to May 10.

The $1,000 Pawtucket Foundation prize and the $250 Pawtucket Arts Collaborative prize will be announced at the opening reception, Thursday, March 22.

Visit www.pawtucketartscollaborative.org .