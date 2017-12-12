Rhode Island Post Card Club meets Dec. 17

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Post Card Club will hold its holiday meeting and sale on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St.

Post cards of all descriptions including town views, Christmas, New Year and other holiday greetings will be available for sale.

A holiday potluck buffet will be enjoyed at noon. Guests and club members are requested to bring along their favorite holiday dish to share. The meeting and sale is open to the public and there is no admission charge.