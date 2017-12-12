See three free movie classics at the Stadium

WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, is opening its doors for three free movie nights. Everyone is welcome to come see the classic “Home Alone” on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Tom Hank’s “The Polar Express” on Thursday, Dec. 21, and the Stadium’s annual Three Stooges Fest on Friday, Jan. 5.

All shows will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The movies are free and no tickets are necessary. General admission seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information, visit www.stadiumtheatre.com .