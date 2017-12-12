Whitman House open this weekend

LINCOLN – The Historic 1694 Valentine Whitman House, 1147 Great Road, will be open for candlelight tours on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Whitman house will be decorated with lights, sounds and the smells associated with the season. Listen to "The Story Of Christmas" and where we get our favorite traditions from Christmas cards to Christmas trees. Tour the nine room Colonial stone-ender and finish with cookies and hot cider. For more information, call Pat at 334-2182.