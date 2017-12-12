You’d better run to the annual Cookie Walk

10,000 Christmas cookies on sale at St. Michael’s Saturday

WOONSOCKET – “Why can’t we do that?” wondered Patty Bourgery, a schoolteacher and parishioner at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

It was a dozen years ago, and she, along with friend Susan Chase, read about an Ohio church where parish bakers came together to create their finest assortment of Christmas cookies to sell to the public in a fundraiser.

And so, the “Christmas Cookie Walk” was born locally, and this Saturday, Dec. 16, visitors are expected to clamor through the doors of the parish hall, 74 Harris Ave., at 9 a.m. for Cookie Walk 2017, the 12th annual event, in search of the beautiful confections that will make shoppers’ lives a bit easier. After all, rare is the family who can find the time to create a large variety of Christmas cookies at home anymore.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon after her daily stint as a 6th-grade English teacher at Hartnett Middle School in Blackstone, Mass., Bourgery was on hand in the parish kitchen, rolling out and cutting her colorful sugar cookies. She was joined by Irene Shewchuk and Christine Charest, mixing and dipping Maple Pecan Thumbprints, while Eleanor Kogut topped them with maple frosting as the final touch. Donna Eichorn was busy baking her golden Pineapple Cookies. Despite the swirl of activity, the years of experience showed as all the come-and-go between countertop and oven was choreographed perfectly.

“We work about four hours at a time, and we get together six or eight times,” said Charest of the team effort in cookie-making. Several other volunteers work in their homes.

What makes the Cookie Walk so special are the 50 varieties of beautiful cookies offered. Bourgery said bakers turn to the web and cookbooks for new ideas. “We also go back to many of our tried-and-true ideas,” said Charest. This year, there will be Christmas Mice, Holiday Snowmen, Coconut Christmas Balls, decorated Santa cookies and many more. Shoppers are free to view them all before choosing only what they’d like.

Upon arrival, visitors are given a box, and St. Mike’s “elves” are happy to help fill them with their selections. Between 8,000 and 10,000 cookies will be on sale, according to Charest, with a price of $9 per pound. Another 5,000 cookies were made for business customers who purchase five-pound packages in advance.

Also, as a special treat on Saturday, a limited amount of biscuits will be offered for pets. There will also be wreaths made of birdseed, which could serve as a beautiful gift for the bird lover.

An added attraction is the international cookie table that features a variety of treats with recipes originating in Greece, Germany, France, Italy, and more. There will also be a limited variety of homemade pies, and freshly made Ukrainian Khrusty (dainties). There will also be Ukrainian fried pyrohy (filled with potato and cheese), but act early; quantities will be limited.

A penny social will also be held, with holiday baskets, wine, and jewelry for the lucky winners.

It’s a far cry from their first year, in 2006. “We were so nervous on the night before,” said Bourgery, recalling the women had no idea how many cookies to bake. They made 2,000 – and came up short. Recalls Charest, “The line was out the door, and we had a lot of disappointed people. The sale was over 45 minutes after it began.”

“We only had crumbs left,” laughs Bourgery. Organizers hope they are only left with crumbs this year, too, but only after everyone is satisfied.

All proceeds from the Cookie Walk go to the parish, which suffered a major fire five years ago, but has since been renovated and reopened.

Cookie makers

It takes a lot of helping hands to make the nearly 10,000 beautiful Christmas cookies that will be on sale Saturday morning at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church parish hall.

The baking team includes: Christine Charest, Donna Eichorn, Eleanor Kogut, Patricia Bourgery, Paula Hreczuck, Carolyne Sullo, Nancy Egan, Sharon Lipsky, Eleanor Gemski, Candace Gemski, Deborah Sirko-Osadsa and Donna Dillon.

Also, Irene Shewchuk, Deacon Paul Cherkas, Archdeacon Vasyl Janick, Eleanor Sadowski, Christine Haller, Stephanie Karas, Patricia Lavallee, Dottie Karolyshyn, Val Danilack, Betsy Abrahamson, Erika Namaka, Janice Meschisen, Karen Emaline, Evie Skocypec, Faith Abrahamson, Valentina Sternadore, Anya Sternadore, Susan Chase, Carrie Chase, Izabella Kroner, Anna Kroner, Mary Ann Cherkas, Marissa Lozeau, Chelsea Wojciechowski, Pamela Fontaine, Maryann Grintchenk, Lesia Fasiak, and Larisa Filipenco.

Maple Pecan Thumbprints

Preparation time: 45 minutes; baking time: 11 minutes per pan. Makes 4 1/2 dozen cookies.

Cookie

1 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg white slightly beaten

1 1/4 cups finely-chopped pecans

Frosting

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

2 tablespoons fat free half & half or milk

3/4 teaspoon maple extract

Directions

• Heat oven to 375 degrees. Combine 1 cup butter, sugar and vanilla in large bowl. Beat at medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low, add flour and salt. Beat until well mixed.

• Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Dip each ball in beaten egg white; roll in pecans. Place 1-inch apart onto greased cookie sheets. Make indentation in center of each cookie with thumb or back of teaspoon. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes or until very lightly browned and set. Cool completely.

• Combine powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, half & half and maple extract in small bowl. Beat at low speed until smooth. Fill center of each cooled cookie with 1/2 teaspoon frosting.