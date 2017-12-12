Kane's Donuts partners with Farmer Willie's on donut

BOSTON – Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts has announced a collaboration with Pawtucket's Farmer Willie’s Craft Ginger Beer and Ipswich-based Privateer Rum for two limited-edition December flavors of the month:

• The Farmer Willie’s Craft Ginger Beer Donut

• And the Privateer Eggnog Donut.

The donut creations are available through the month of December at both Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts locations, 120 Lincoln Ave. in Saugus, Mass., and 90 Oliver St. in Boston’s Financial District.

Farmer Willie’s is a Boston-based, Rhode Island-produced brewery using fresh pureed ginger, lemon juice and nutmeg to create a dry, balanced alcoholic ginger beer. The donut is not alcoholic, as the alcohol burns off during the cooking process.

The Farmer Willie’s Ginger Beer Donut is a handcrafted, cake-style gingerbread donut dunked in a glaze made from Farmer Willie’s recently released Extra Ginger flavor. It has additional ginger and a touch of cayenne, and is topped off with Kane’s signature honey glaze made from local honey.

“We are huge fans of Kane’s, and are so excited to be partnering with them for the second year in a row,” said Nico Enriquez, co-founder of Farmer Willie’s. “The limited-edition donut is an amazing opportunity to introduce more Bostonians to Farmer Willie’s and showcase our seasonal release, Extra Ginger.”