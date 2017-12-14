Blackstone Valley Polar Express adds ride

PAWTUCKET – Because of strong public demand, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council announces it has scheduled another of its popular Blackstone Valley Polar Express Train Rides.

The added excursion is set for Friday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m., from the historic Woonsocket Train Depot, One Depot Square, Woonsocket. Tickets for the added ride are available right now by calling 401-495-1213 or online at www.blackstonevalleypolarexpress.com

Arrive an hour before the​ trip for fantastic photo opportunities beside custom-made Polar Express backdrops with the characters of the​ show, a kids area that includes coloring and writing letters to Santa, and official Polar Express gift shop; all inside the beautifully-decorated Historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot where music is playing and the spirit of Christmas fills the air.

After returning to the depot from the train ride to the North Pole, passengers are invited to stay for a complementary photo with Santa.