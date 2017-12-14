Two suspects arrested, one on the loose in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET – Three men have been arrested and police are searching for a fourth man related to a shooting on Harrison Street Tuesday, Dec. 12.

At around 5:15 p.m., Pawtucket police were dispatched to 185 Harrison St. for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male victim who said he was robbed and his girlfriend had been shot in the head. Officers found a female victim on the third floor who was conscious and alert with a large amount of blood coming from the left side of her head. Officers applied pressure to her wound while waiting for a rescue. The female victim was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was treated and released for grazing bullet wound on her head.

Detectives David Silva and Hans Cute investigated and learned that three male acquaintances of the victim attempted to rob him. One of the suspects fired several rounds during the struggle, one of which struck his girlfriend in the head.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Pawtucket detectives, with the help of U.S. Marshals and the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Daryn Davis, 20, of 61 Coyle Ave. in Pawtucket, and Juan Londono, 19, of 44 Parker St. in Central Falls. Davis is being charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy. Londono is being charged with assault with intent to commit murder, first-degree robbery, felony assault, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, conspiracy and firing in a compact area. Davis and Londono will be arraigned Friday morning at Sixth District Court.

Detectives are still looking for a third suspect, Joseph Neal, 18, of 15 Hillhurst Ave. in Providence. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department 401-727-9100, Det. Dave Silva, 401-660-8412, or Det. Hans Cute, 401-660-8416.