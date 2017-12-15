Theresa C. Poitras Berard – Woonsocket

Theresa “Tess” C. Poitras Berard, 93, died December 14, 2017, at The Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Lawrence H. Poitras Sr. and Normand Berard. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Louise (Cournoyer) Tetreault.

Theresa was a secretary for the former Woonsocket Hospital for over 18 years retiring in 1985. She was a member of the St. Joseph Sr. Citizens and the Kennedy Manor Club. Tess enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Royal Travelers.

She is survived by two sons, Lawrence H. Poitras Jr. of Woonsocket, and Wayne M. Poitras of Bellingham, Mass.; two daughters, Ruth Harnois Riendeau of Woonsocket, and Denise M. Bertrand of Pawtucket; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her nine siblings, Leo, Blanche, Donat, Armand and Eugene Tetreault, Laurette Fortin, Cecile Cotnoir, Stella Van Delft, and Edwina Berard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. The family will begin receiving guests at 8:30 a.m., in the church. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier to send condolences.