Woonsocket home raided in connection with Bellingham pipe bombing

WOONSOCKET — The home of a Bellingham High School teacher was raided on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in connection with a pipe bombing last month that targeted the same school's principal, according to reports.

Law enforcement officials were reportedly seen descending on the house at 22 Carey Court, which belongs to 62-year-old Susan Seery, a science teacher at the school.

In November, Blackstone police said that BHS Principal Lucas Giguere’s Jeep, parked outside his home on Lakeshore Drive, had exploded, and that it did not appear to be a random act. No one was injured in the incident.

Seery has reportedly been on paid administrative leave from the school since November 15, two days before the explosion.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that a search warrant was executed on Tuesday morning in relation to the pipe bombing, according to a report in the Milford Daily News.