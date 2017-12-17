Marie-Marthe L. Lambert – Woonsocket

Marie-Marthe L. Lambert, 95, of Woonsocket, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 15 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene O. “Gene” Lambert. They were married on February 8, 1947, and shared over 63 years together until his passing in 2010.

Born in Woonsocket she was daughter of the late Joseph and Marie-Jeanne (St. Jean) Dery. She remained a lifelong resident of the city.

Mrs. Lambert was employed at the Argonne worsted mill for several years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed yard work, was talented at sewing, crocheting and cooking and had fun playing dominos, cards and scrabble.

Marie-Marthe will be remembered as a dedicated homemaker and devoted mother. She especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Roland Lambert, and his wife, Elaine, of Woonsocket, and four daughters Suzanne Bourget and her husband, Florian, of Woonsocket, Jacqueline Tetreault of Blackstone, Madeleine Lambert of Woonsocket, and Jeannine Boutiette and her husband, Michael, of Cumberland.

She was the mother of the late Ernest and Rene Lambert and mother-in-law of Linda Lambert and the late Eugene Tetreault and Paul Laquerre. She was the sister of the late Jean-Paul, Roland, Raymond, Roger, Rene, Rolande and Simone Dery, Therese Roy, Pauline Beaudoin, and Jeannette Bertrand.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, including her granddaughter Lynn Lambert with whom she resided, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families including her niece Jeanne Mathieu of Florida. She was the grandmother of the late Maria and Mark Lambert.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., in All Saints Church, Rathbun Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI. 02906.

