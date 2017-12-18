CNE, union reach deal on maintaining services, jobs

PAWTUCKET – Care New England and the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union on Monday announced an agreement on the scope of health services and jobs that will remain in Pawtucket with Memorial Hospital’s closure.

Under terms of the agreement, CNE will maintain as many as 200 jobs at the Pawtucket site as Memorial transitions from a full-service community hospital to a family care and internal medicine facility that will include a walk-in clinic.

“We are pleased that this agreement creates a tangible plan for the continuation of important healthcare services and jobs in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley,” said Chris Callaci, UNAP general counsel. “Part of the agreement requires the parties to actively work with local officials in reaching out ot the community to advance this model and the UNAP looks forward to doing its part.”

Last week, UNAP filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to preserve health services and jobs at Memorial. That filing has been withdrawn as a result of Monday’s agreement.

CNE is detailing plans for “sustaining community-based care in Pawtucket” through the Memorial Hospital closure, while also expressing gratitude for the leadership and guidance provided by both the governor’s office and the leaders of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The plan for maintaining community care is as follows:

• Family care and internal medicine centers: Primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants will provide comprehensive health services in the outpatient clinic setting. They will continue to treat general medical needs and provide care for an array of non-emergency health conditions. This also includes services currently provided in the Family Care Center by a nutritionist and psychologist, as well as preventive care and coordination of any specialty care patients need.

• Ancillary services: There will be certain ancillary services commonly associated with primary care practices, such as plain-film X-rays (chest films and bone x-rays), mammograms, and phlebotomy services (blood draws for lab work). CNE is also finalizing plans for a diabetes education program.

• Physician specialties: Subject to retaining grant funding associated with research in pediatric neurodevelopment, CNE pediatrics and pediatric neurodevelopment practices will be maintained at 555 Prospect St., Pawtucket. CNE also expects to make available rotating physician specialty consultations at its primary care site in Pawtucket, as appropriate, to complement the primary care practice. Other planned specialties include oncology, cardiology, dermatology, pulmonary medicine, sleep medicine, and general and orthopedic surgery.

• Walk-in clinic services: CNE plans to provide walk-in services to help serve the needs of community members who need ready access to care but do not require hospital-level care. This will be helped by CNE’s ability to access the physicians and ancillary services the system provides in Pawtucket and will address the needs of many patients who need quick access to care in the local community.

• Residencies: Currently, the Family Care and Internal Medicine Centers serve as training sites for residency programs affiliated with The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. CNE is seeking to transfer these residency programs and this affiliation from Memorial to Kent Hospital.

“Today’s update to the community represents the collaboration and determination of CNE, the governor’s office, the mayor of Pawtucket, and representatives from the union to ensure a comprehensive plan of care is developed and implemented,” said James Fanale, executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief clinical officer. “As we move forward with this plan, we do so with a patient- and community-centered focus demonstrating our commitment to the Blackstone Valley and health care throughout the entire state. This means we must adapt to the changes by moving towards the future of health care.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the plan is comprehensive and will ensure access to quality health services for Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley.

"As I've said all along, no one should lose their job because of this decision and Care New England needs to provide a plan for how they will continue to serve Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley," she said. "My administration will continue to work with CNE on this transition and will hold the system accountable to implementing this proposed plan."

Last month, CNE’s Memorial Hospital filed a reverse certificate of need application to the Rhode Island Department of Health to close MHRI’s inpatient and emergency department services. As Memorial currently provides an array of primary care office-based services under MHRI’s license, an additional reverse certificate application has been filed to close the primary care services operating under that license. Subsequently, CNE has filed several license permit applications to add Pawtucket locations as additional locations under the Kent County Memorial Hospital (Kent) and Women & Infants Hospital licenses.