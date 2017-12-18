Health Department approves change to nonprofit for Woonsocket hospital

WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Health has approved an application by Prime Health Services Inc. to convert Landmark Medical Center and its sister facility, the Rehabiltation Hospital of Rhode Island in North Smithfield, back to not-for-profit status.

The hospitals came out of receivership in 2013 to become the first for-profit facilities in the state after Prime, a California-based health care chain, purchased them for $62 million.

Prime applied for the change in effective control last December and approval was unanimously recommended by the state's Health Services Council last month. RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott issued her ruling on Friday, Dec. 15 with a long list of conditions, noting that the hospital must remain open for at least five years and participate in a number of health-related initiatives, including RIDOH's Prescritption Drug Monitoring Program, CurrentCare, the Health Information Exchange and the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone.

According to state health officials who levied a fine against the hospital in October, Prime illegally transferred Landmark's assets to its charitable, nonprofit arm – Prime Foundation – just after filing the application. RIDOH fined Prime $1 million for the move, a cost noted at the time to be the largest levied in the department's history.

Alexander-Scott noted that the change at Landmark will take effect January 1, and that RIDOH will not recognize any backdating of the transaction.