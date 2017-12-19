FILM UNFILTERED - ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is an emotional ride

HHH1/2

Two years ago, Disney reignited the Star Wars franchise with the release of “The Force Awakens” to middling critical success and fervent fan acceptance. It picked up 30 years after 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and introduced new characters, as well as bringing back old favorites.

One of the questions that has lingered since the release of this film has regarded the parental lineage of young Rey (Daisy Ridley). We last saw her standing on an island cliff with a reclusive, hermit-like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) offering her the lightsaber he lost (along with his hand) during “The Empire Strikes Back.” “The Last Jedi” picks up that thread and a few others as it speeds its way into theaters this weekend.

This new movie, like the previous seven (eight if you count “Rogue One”), ushers in a few new locales for our heroes and villains to explore. Finn (Jon Boyega) and newcomer Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) are sent to Canto Bight which is like the Monte Carlo of the galaxy, with high rolling gamblers shadowed by nefarious criminal types such as Benecio Del Toro’s “DJ.”

General Organa (Carrie Fisher) is mourning the death of Han Solo but still has to deal with the threat of Snoke (Andy Serkis) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and her emo son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The last Jedi has three main plot points – the Resistance fleeing the pursuing First Order, the training of Rey by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and her temptation by the conflicted Kylo Ren (Driver).

While the resistance attempts to evade capture and find a new planet by which to plan further assaults, Rey has been sent off to encourage Luke Skywalker to return to his sister’s side to help defeat supreme leader, Snoke.

One of the things that makes the last Jedi stand apart from all of the previous Star Wars films is how emotional it is. Yes, there are some spectacular space battles, there are light saber fights and heroics, but the pain, anguish and defeat that some of these characters endure over the course of 2 1/2 hours is in fact unlike anything previously seen in a Star Wars movie. There’s also a bond that develops between Kylo and Rey throughout the film and we see growth in both of them.

This film especially zeros in on the reclusive Luke Skywalker. Skywalker is a man who has shut himself off from everyone and resigned himself to die, slowly fading away on a lonely island in the middle of an ocean. His denial, grief and sorrow over events that happened a decade before clearly haunt him and have left him broken. Hamill who last played Skywalker in “Return of the Jedi” is allowed much more opportunity here to delve deeper into the myth, the legend of Luke Skywalker.

Carrie Fisher, who died last December not long after filming had wrapped for this film, is given more to do here, and rightfully so. But there’s some huge plot holes and some of the sequences fall flat. I came out feeling mildly ambivalent and none too inspired.

Lucasfilm and Disney however are clearly pleased by director Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” since they have green-lit a new, future Star Wars trilogy helmed by him.