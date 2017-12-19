Join the Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, or CBC, began on Dec. 14 and runs to Friday, Jan. 5.

Participants can pick any day in that span to plan their outdoor excursion, and can be in as many bird counts as they like. A map view of the circles expected to be included in the 118th CBC can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y8apfpum .

Those interested in participating this season, can check out the map to find a count near them. Green and yellow circles are open for new participants, and red circles are full. Online registration will not be available for the 118th Count – contact compilers by email using the information from the pop-ups on the map.

Each count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter where participants get to freely roam within the boundaries and count every bird they see and hear in a 24-hour period.

Beginners are welcome and will be able to join a group that includes at least one experienced bird-watcher.

Those who live within the boundaries of a CBC circle, can stay at home and report the birds that visit their feeder on count day as long as they have made prior arrangement with the count compiler.

For more information, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count .