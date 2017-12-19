Kun – Vales

BURRILLVILLE – Jennifer Kun and Jonathan Vales exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony at Crystal Lake Golf Club on Sept. 8. Norm Demers was the officiant. A reception at Crystal Lake followed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Cathie Kun of Cumberland. The groom is the son of Joseph and Joanne Vales of Bristol.

The matron of honor honor was Kerrin Cornell. Bridesmaids were Kristy Boucher, and Meagan Vales, Allison Lewis and Jennifer Durand, sisters of the groom.

Jeff Dallaire, cousin of the groom, was the best man. Ushers were Andrew Kun, brother of bride; Tristan Lewis, brother-in-law of the groom; Phil Connor, cousin of the groom; and Wayne Cornell.

The bride is a graduate of Cumberland High School and Johnson & Wales University. She is employed at Citizens Bank.

The groom graduated from Mt. Hope High School. He is employed at Terminix.

The couple visited Vermont for their honeymoon and will travel to the Caribbean in spring. They live in Manville.