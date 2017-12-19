‘Love Never Dies’ brings closure to ‘Phantom’

Did you ever wonder what happened after “The Phantom of the Opera” ends? As the curtain falls on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, the Phantom has just released his love, Christine, and disappears before an angry mob is able to seize him.

In the sequel, “Love Never Dies,” Webber picks up the story 10 years later. The Phantom has moved from Paris to America, arriving at New York’s Coney Island where he feels quite at home.

“Freaks of nature are really celebrated in America,” says Kristina Kemp, who’s playing Miss Fleck in the touring version of the show opening at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Dec. 26.

The Phantom, who hid half his face behind a now iconic mask, becomes the producer of a circus.

“He’s the ringleader of the freaks,” says Kemp. Her character is one of the Phantom’s henchmen. “He’s essentially our master, and gives us these jobs to do.”

The whole show, says Kemp, is “filled with circus” bits. Fleck is “an aerialist extraordinaire. I spend the majority of the show off the ground.”

So how does a young lady find herself in such a position?

“In 2009, I started working at Universal Studios Hollywood as Chucky the Killer Doll,” she said. A little person, Kemp found the role suited her. “It taught me a lot about physicality and movement.” It also led her to work in the stunt world, especially in horror movies.

Then a high school friend who worked for a touring circus called to say that their little person was dropping out.

“She asked if I’d be interested in doing it,” said Kemp. “So I became the minion to the ringmaster, ordering all the circus freaks to do what he said.”

Kemp says she’s able to pull from that experience.

“Except there’s singing and lines in this circus,” Kemp said. “In that circus, we were all mimes.”

Now that she’s on the road, she finds she has to pay a lot more attention to her body.

“The show looks very fluid, especially the circus moves,” she said. “But that’s only through a lot of dedicated training. Hard work, and hobbling home.”

She says she’s thankful that as she’s grown in the entertainment industry, she’s kept ahead of the curve.

“There’s been an emergence of little people in the past 10 years,” she said. “And it’s a challenge to those who didn’t study acting. I saw the change happening. So I kept up with my dancing, and performance art.”

She also joined LA’s famous Groundlings, and “fell in love with improv. And when I got the chance to audition for this show, the improv really helped. And it’s helped me since to push Fleck forward as a character, where she’s an integral part of the story.”

This is her first theatrical tour, but not the first time she’s been on the road. She did the South American run of Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz tour in 2014 as a backup dancer.

“She was a lot of fun to work with, and to hang out with,” said Kemp. “What a powerhouse on stage. I took away some inspiration on how to shoot your energy as far as you can when you’re in front of 30,000 people.”

In “Love Never Dies,” the Phantom does meet Christine again. But to share any more than that could ruin the story.

“People really enjoy the show because it puts a closure on such a huge and intense love story,” Kemp said. “A lot of people want that in their lives, but they don’t get it.”

Kemp says you don’t have to have seen “The Phantom of the Opera” to follow or appreciate this show.

“There’s a very different tone. Less Parisian, less European, more American. And it’s bright and flashy, but the major tone is dark.”

And for super fans, there are some very recognizable bits of music from the original show. “It adds the same mystical, entrancing feel.”

“Love Never Dies” runs Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org for tickets and information.