MY LIFE - Almost Christmas

The end is in sight and all I can think at the moment is, “Thank the Lord for small mercies.”

I had planned this, my final column of the year, to be a warm, fuzzy, misty-eyed retrospective of Christmases past, just dripping with holly-jolly cheer and good will toward my fellow man. Reality, however, had a different plan in mind, and this grandma is feeling like she got run over not by a single reindeer, but by the whole stinking sled as it careened out of control on its way to Christmas.

It is just shy of 6 a.m. as I sit here in my fuzzy green bathrobe, a cold mug of tea at my elbow. I have been awake since 2:38 a.m., which came as no surprise since I had fallen into bed well before 8 p.m. last night, unable to keep my eyes open one minute longer. I never used to tire so easily, but then again, it’s not like I’m 65 anymore either, plus there’s that whole thing about burning candles at both ends. I may have been pushing a bit too hard.

The Christmas tree, such as it is, has been put into place and decorated, but the red plastic bin labeled Christmas Decorations is still sitting in the middle of the floor waiting to be put away. The big folding table, left over from Thanksgiving, is set up nearby, ready to serve as my wrapping center once I pull myself together and begin wrapping all the gifts I hadn’t planned on buying since I was going to keep things simple this year.

Plastic shopping bags full of God-only-knows-what litter my bedroom floor, spools of ribbon sit in a heap on the bureau, and gift wrap, gift bags, and tissue paper add to the overall clutter, all biding their time and nagging at my conscience as I struggle to find the intestinal fortitude to get on with all that still needs doing.

I normally do my gift wrapping in the dining room with a cassette of Spanish Christmas music (taped for me many years ago by my friend Carmen) blaring in the background as I sing along “à voix haute,” as they say in French, while happily “monkey-wrapping” gifts as I go. But alas, the dining room table is currently covered in cookie baking equipment from yesterday and I have no idea where the cassette player is, anyway.

Yes, I’m tired, but then again, if I want to look at the bright side, the Christmas Stollen has been baked and is now wrapped and “ripening” (that’s what the recipe says), my shopping has all been done (pretty much), the Christmas knitting has been completed, and all the Christmas cards and gift packages have been dropped off at the post office. Best of all, though, is the sudden realization that Christmas is still a few days away. There is no need at all to fuss or fret. In fact, I think I may just take today off.

I will treat myself to lunch somewhere nice where the food, and the price, is always a cut above average. Maybe I will take in a Christmas movie like my friend Brenda has been recommending. And then the no-fail grand finale to a perfectly relaxing day off, a leisurely browse around Barnes and Noble in search of a new book that will pull me into its spell and from which I will not be able to break free until sleep overtakes.

Ah, heavenly! If my plan works, tomorrow morning should find me fully restored, in good humor, and heartily wishing one and all the merriest Christmas ever.

Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.