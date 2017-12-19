THE RECIPE BOX - Now bring us some figgy pudding!

LINCOLN – It was the pressure of having to find something to buy at the Lincoln Mall Dress Barn store, with my $10 birthday coupon that was about to expire, that had me a bit out of sorts. Shopping is not usually an issue, but this night was just not productive.

And then it happened. I overheard a nice young woman exclaim in a somewhat exasperated tone to her coworker that her husband, Michael, was at home making a figgy pudding. “Can you believe it, figgy pudding?” she exclaimed.

Instantly, I thought to myself, “Hmmm, he must be English, and it sounds like a nice Christmas recipe column to me!” I walked over to Julie, introduced myself and explained how I do the interview. She said she thought her husband would be willing, so we exchanged phone numbers. I went on my way, thinking it was not so likely to happen. I received a message less than a half-hour later and called Julie right back to pick a date.

And this is how it went ...

The Mastrostefano couple has been married for nine years, they have a 6-year-old daughter and live on the Pawtucket/East Providence line. Let’s just say that Julie is a rule-following, everything-in-its-place kind of gal. While Michael, on the other hand, is a bit more of a “dive-right-in” type of guy. Somewhere in the middle, balance and reason unite.

Michael decided he was going to make figgy pudding the day after his wife asked him to name his favorite Christmas carol. Michael assumed it was for some special gift, due to her persistence, and didn’t want to spout off the wrong choice, so he bought himself another day to come up with his answer.

After much deliberation, he said his favorite song was the one with “figgy pudding” in it, commonly known as “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” Michael looked up the song on YouTube and watched the words while the song played. “They were pretty demanding,” he said. “Now bring us some figgy pudding and bring it right now!” It goes on to say, “We won’t go until we get some!” That just made him all the more determined to make it for himself.

Next came the research about the recipe, not an uncommon thing for this full-time pharmacy technician and part-time furniture quality-control person to do. After examining the list of ingredients, he realized they had most of them in the house. A quick trip to the liquor store for some brandy and rum, and he’d be golden to get started.

The recipe’s video told some of the history of figgy (also Christmas or plum) pudding. This antiquated dessert dates back to 16th-century England and was usually served upon a silver platter and set afire. It was very traditional to have during the holidays, and it would keep for about 30 days. No wonder when you consider the alcohol it was soaked in. But also in that era, refrigeration was lacking.

By the 19th century, the ingredients were more or less standardized to suet, brown sugar, raisins and currants, candied orange peel, eggs, breadcrumbs, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and plenty of alcohol.

“What impressed me most was the flame,” Michael added. The cooking method is to steam it covered for two hours. That posed a small problem that he quickly resolved. Their lobster pot was big enough to hold the Bundt pan he’d chosen to use.

And so it was that Julie had to leave for work that day full knowing her husband planned to make a dessert that is served on fire. “I thought he was going to burn the house down,” Julie said. “It is just brandy and it burns off,” he said reassuringly.

She admits she left in a bit of a huff for work. Michael told her, “You need to get onboard this train cuz this loco is going.” He added that in the famous Charles Dicken’s story, “A Christmas Carol,” Mrs. Cratchit served a figgy (Christmas) pudding. “And King George banned it from the Puritans because it was too decadent for peasants,” Michael said emphatically.

“Get onboard,” he told Julie, and he meant it. His mother had been a very good cook and his grandfather was a professional baker on Federal Hill by trade.

By the time I met Julie at Dress Barn, she was truly in disbelief at his insistence. But the loco was indeed in forward motion. After she had some time to think it over – her nature is to react quickly then think things through – she calmed down and decided to give figgy pudding (and Michael) a chance. By the time she called her husband to see if he’d want to do a recipe interview, she was totally excited.

Michael learned a few things along his culinary journey. Figgy pudding is not a fruitcake but has more of a moist cakey-like texture than a pudding. He made his homemade breadcrumbs from a French baguette, as the recipe called for. And that was a very tedious project, so he encourages you to get the children to do this part. “Make them think they are feeding pigeons,” he said.

Be sure to double-cover the pudding. First, put a foil layer around the Bundt pan, then again over the top of the cooking pot before you put the cover on. And be very careful when removing the Bundt pan after it has steamed. It is very hot!

This figgy pudding got so much attention, needless to say it will not be the one still around for Christmas. By the time I met with the family, there was only one piece remaining.

The Mastrostefano’s family and friends wanted to try it once they heard Michael tell the story. And yes, since Michael has all the necessary ingredients, he will be making one more before Christmas. His usual mantra is, “Great success or epic failure.” Put this one in the “success” column.

Flaming Figgy Pudding

(8-10 Servings)

Ingredients:

12 figs cut into small pieces (1/4-inch works well)

1/2 cup of water,

1/2 cup of dark rum,

1/6 cup of cognac,

1/6 cup of brandy,

1/2 cup of raisins

1 & 1/3 cups of flour,

2 teaspoonfuls of baking powder

1 & 1/2 teaspoonfuls of ground cinnamon,

1 teaspoonful of ground ginger,

1/2 teaspoonful of ground nutmeg,

1/4 teaspoonful of ground cloves,

1/4 teaspoonful of salt

3 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups bread crumbs (as small as possible) from a French baguette or Italian loaf

1 stick unsalted butter

2/3 cup of dates,

2/3 cup of cherries

2/3 cup of cranberries (all dried)

1/3 cup of brandy (for flaming)

Cool Whip (for topping)

Directions:

1. Fill 2 cups with breadcrumbs and set them aside. The smaller the size of the crumb the better.

2. Put cut figs and water into a sauce pan and bring it to boil. Lower the heat to simmer until the water evaporates, then add the brandy, cognac, rum and raisins and bring the mixture back to boil. Remove the sauce pan from the heat source and light the mixture aflame. (This part is awesome because it makes funny noises.) Let it burn until the flames go out. Leave the pan aside.

3. Wisk the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt together and keep aside.

4. Wisk the eggs and brown sugar together in a large bowl. Gently stir in the breadcrumbs. Melt the stick of butter in a microwave, then stir it in as well. Follow that with the fig mixture that is no longer on fire. Mix in the dry ingredients. Gently fold in the dry fruit.

5. Place the batter evenly in a cooking-sprayed and overly-buttered non-stick Bunt pan (Yes, the funny-shaped one that you never-ever use).

6. Get out your off-season lobster pot. Line the bottom with two sheets of paper towel. Then add enough water to float the Bundt pan. Test it by placing the pan in the water and grab from the hole in the top to remove it. Cover the Bundt pan (itself) with aluminum foil and put it back into the lobster pot. Bring the lobster pot water to a boil and cover it (the pot) with a sheet of aluminum foil along with the lobster pot cover. Do not make it too tight.

7. Lower the heat to simmer and steam for two hours. Add water down the inside of the pot if needed. Check the water constantly, so it doesn’t completely evaporate.

8. Test to see if the pudding is done using a knife or toothpick. Empty the water from Lobster pot down a sink and place the Bundt pan on a cooling rack for 5 minutes. Remove the foil and gently cut the pudding away from the sides of the Bundt pan. Invert the pan and place the pudding on the cooling rack. Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes.

9. When ready to serve, warm the brandy in a sauce pan, pour it over the pudding and set it aflame. It should last 2 minutes or less.

10. Cut into pieces with a dollop of Cool Whip on top and serve.

11. Mangiare!