Smith – Kuligowski

SMITHFIELD – Christina J. Smith and Matthew H. Kuligowski exchanged wedding vows in a morning ceremony on June 24, at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln. The officiant was the Rev. Michael Egan. A reception at the club followed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Paul Smith of Bellingham, Mass., and Gina Henault, also of Bellingham. The groom is the son of Mark and Claudette Kuligowski of Smithfield.

Annie Smith-Coutinho was the maid of honor for her sister. Bridesmaids were Caroline Shipp and Angela Henault, sisters of the bride; and Chrissy Kuligowski, sister of the groom.

The best man was Michael Duhaime, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Jake Thibeault, cousin of the groom; Michael Nelson; and Johnny Gredstad, future brother-in-law of the groom.

The flower girl was Gabriella Shipp, niece of the bride. The ringbearers were Landon and Brady Coutinho, nephews of the bride.

The bride graduated from Woonsocket High School in 2006. She is employed by Wydemere Woods LLC.

The groom graduated from La Salle Academy in 2005 and Roger Williams University. He is a deputy sheriff with the Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs, Providence County.

The couple honeymooned in Florida. They live in Smithfield.