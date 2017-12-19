There’s no place like Ireland for the holidays

Locals taking advantage of R.I.’s cheap new flights

WARWICK – Instead of downing turkey and watching football with family at home, Harold and Erin Guise were traveling across the world at Thanksgiving, and doing so for the lowest prices they’ve seen.

While in Ireland, the Guises came across Facebook photos from childhood friends Greg and Cait Avenia, who also grew up in Lincoln. As it turns out, the Avenias had the same great idea to use Rhode Island’s popular new airline, Norwegian Airlines, for a quick trip out of the country.

The two couples met up in Dublin for “dinner and a great night,” said Harold Guise, a happy surprise on an already amazing vacation.

Flights on Norwegian Airlines are changing the game when it comes to travel from Rhode Island, say these friends, making already affordable international flights during the holiday season so cheap it almost doesn’t make sense to stay home.

“We had a fantastic time and are recommending to everyone we see that they take advantage of this deal,” said Erin. She said the flight was one of the easiest the couple have ever taken.

“Honestly one of the best times I’ve ever had on vacation,” she said. “Well worth taking advantage of it.”

The Guises did four days and three nights on Thanksgiving week, including flight, hotel and cab rides, for $830, said Harold. With all food and drink factored in, the entire bill for the trip came in under $1,200.

“It was super affordable,” he said.

After traveling directly from T.F. Green Airport to Cork, the couple traveled more than 300 miles and visited three cities. Galway’s Christmas festival was happening, and the whole city was alive with holiday festivities. The hotel in Galway was $100 per night, while the one in Dublin was $120.

In part due to all the extra traveling they’ve been doing, the Guises are also now able to take a trip to Sweden on Christmas Day.

Harold, an enforcement officer with the Department of Environmental Management, and Erin, a school psychologist, say the arrival of Norwegian Airlines has opened up a new world of travel, one where they don’t have to save up for a long time and can leave on quick jaunts without a great deal of planning.

The Guises and Avenias are part of a younger generation more focused than ever on traveling the world. According to several combined studies reported by the Boston Consulting Group, millennials are 23 percent more likely to want to travel abroad than older generations.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp. announced last February that Norwegian Airlines, hailed as the “world’s best low-cost long-haul airline,” would begin service over the summer from T.F. Green Airport to Belfast, Cork and Dublin, Ireland, as well as Edinburgh and Shannon, Scotland. Gov. Gina Raimondo called the first-ever year-round European routes at the Warwick airport good news for “small businesses looking to access new markets” and for working families to “have expanded, affordable vacation opportunities.”

Local frequent fliers to Ireland are finding it much easier to get back and forth since Norwegian Air arrived.

“I usually go home to Ireland two or three times a year, but it’s so much better now that I can fly from Providence directly into Cork,” said Gordon Hyde, of Pawtucket. “Prices and airline are great.” Norwegian is running all brand new 737 MAX planes, he noted.

The arrival of Norwegian is clearly making a difference at T.F. Green, said Greg Avenia, a resident of Carriage Heights in Lincoln and a lifelong town resident. For their Thanksgiving Day flight, he and his wife paid $90 to get to Ireland and a bit more than that to get back.

“It’s certainly gotten cheaper and more convenient,” he said. “It’s funny because you go to Green now, and it’s actually crowded.” The airport even has a duty-free kiosk now, he said, laughing.

He and his wife did the “typical American tourist” trip, said Greg, visiting Guinness and the Jameson Distillery. Meeting up with the Guises in Dublin was a big highlight, he said.

Cork has a smaller airport than T.F. Green, said Avenia. While at the airport, he and his wife spoke with locals who told them that airport is also more crowded, as more people come to visit Providence and Boston from Ireland.

“They say they’re flying cheap from Ireland to New England way more than they used to,” he said.