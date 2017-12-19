Arson Watch offering reward for tips on Smithfield church fire

SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Arson Watch Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Dec. 18 fire at the New Life Worship Center, 915 Douglas Pike.

The 6:11 a.m. fire resulted in significant damage to the exterior of the building and smoke damage throughout the interior. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's Office and Smithfield Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Call the arson tip line at 401-383-7723 with any information related to the incident. All calls are confidential.