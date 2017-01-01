High school team to watch this fall? Can't go wrong with Scituate girls' soccer

It’s awfully hard to believe, but the summer’s going to be over in just a few weeks, and if there’s one indication that we’re down to the final days, it’s going to come on Monday when the 14 high schools in our area kick off workouts for the fall high school sports season. (Football got a head start on Aug. 10).

There are going to be a lot of great storylines over the next 12 weeks, as well quite a few teams who could enjoy championship glory later this fall. The best bet of the bunch? You can’t go wrong with the Scituate High girls’ soccer team. Only two seniors graduate from last season’s team, which went 16-1-1 and won its last 13 games, including a 1-0 win over Burrillville in the finals that gave the Spartans their first championship since 2006.

Senior midfielders Samantha Oster, pictured on the right, who was a Second-Team All-State pick last season, and Delaney Langton, high-scoring senior Emily Pietrantozzi, senior defensive standout Jensen Barry, and sophomore goalie Madison Medbury will help make this team a formidable one again.

• Lincoln’s Chrissy Bacon, a senior standout on the Pomfret School girls’ soccer team in Pomfret, Conn., was recently named to the “watch list” for the 2017 High School All-American Game that will be held on Dec. 2 in Orlando, Fla. That’s the same All-American game her brother, Jack, starred as a goalkeeper in 2015 before continuing his career at Boston College.

Pomfret has a very talented team this fall that will probably be one of the top-ranked prep school teams in the country, and Bacon, who has a verbal commitment to continue her soccer career at D-I Wagner (N.Y.) College of the Northeastern Conference, will again be one of the players to watch.

• Two Mount Saint Charles Academy alumni recently made a bit of news, starting with Briana Castro, a 2014 graduate and a former All-State hockey player who is currently playing softball at URI. She played for Team Colombia at the IX Women’s Softball Pan American Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- Castro holds dual citizenship – and turned in a fine performance at third base and behind the plate.

Anthony Canestrari, a 2016 graduate who is currently a sophomore at Providence College, will also be a team manager for the Friars’ men's basketball team this season.

• Yes, Pawtucket, that was City Councilman Terry Mercer working the bases as an umpire in the Mid-Atlantic games of the Little League Eastern Regionals that were held last week (and televised on ESPN and ESPN3) in Bristol, Conn. New England umpires work the Mid-Atlantic games, while the Mid-Atlantic umpires handle the N.E. games.

• It's been a while since a North Providence High student-athlete has made a verbal commitment to a Division I or II school, but girls' soccer standout Aria Amico has decided to continue her career at nearby Division II Stonehill College.

Twitter: @EricBen24