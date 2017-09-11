I'm allowed to like snow

I've seen some pretty aggressive responses when it comes to stories or videos about snow. Most people either love it or hate it, and they're not shy about sharing their feelings. I'm in the love camp

On Nov. 14 I posted the below video of the season's first snowfall. It was really just a little morning spitting, but it got me excited, so I posted it, with the caption "Welcome back, snow."

I was pretty shocked by the following response to the video:

"Yeah all of us with hip and knee replacements really welcome snow an ice back," commented one Facebook user. "May you welcome the return of snow with a nice slip and fall."

Listen, I get that people feel like they can say anything to reporters now, and that everyone seems to be offended about something, but am I not even allowed to like winter?

Whether you like snow or despite it, I'd like to wish you a happy holiday season and a winter free of injuries.

