My phone breaking is the best thing to happen this year

Like most kids today, I've had a phone since I was 16 years old.

Except I was 16 in 1998. Most adults didn't even have cell phones back then.

I was one of just a handful of kids in my school to have a phone, and my graduating class, for what it's worth, was just shy of 1,000 students.

You could say that for the past 20 years I've been a phone and tech junkie. With every phone I've purchased, I've also purchased some sort of warranty to go with it.

From my first phone, the Nokia 5120 (yes the one that played "snake"), to my Palm Pilot days and now my iPhone, I purchased a warranty on every one of them. Except my current one.

I really have never had major repair issues either. Most issues have been covered under a manufacturer warranty. So this last upgrade I did back October 2015, I rolled the dice. I gambled. And this time, I lost.

Back in February of this year, my phone dropped as it had so many times before. Except this time, the internal screen was busted and the camera became loose. Repair estimates were anywhere from $150 to $300. I thought about it, but then I decided to wait until the coming fall when a newer iPhone will likely be released and deal with the broken phone for a bit. I thought it'd be a little lesson on taking better care of my stuff, I suppose.

I can tell you that in the past six months, I’ve taken far fewer photos with my camera than ever before, and that's kind of a good thing. The camera works sometimes, but when it doesn't it can't stay in focus and thus I can't take a photo.

Prior to this happening, I would very often take lots of photos of my son, who at the time of my phone getting busted, was 7 months old. I know most parents take lots of photos. It's easy. Your phone is always on you and phones today take great shots.

Something amazing happened though.

I learned to enjoy the moment. Yes, I can enjoy every magical moment of my son's growth while taking a video also, but it's different when you're not focusing on composing the best shot. Or, let's be honest, phone cameras can be quirky sometimes. So now you're dealing with getting that working instead of focusing on your child.

I was just watching him play yesterday and it was great. No cameras, no trying to get him to smile on purpose. It was just him in his element exploring the world around him. It was wonderful.

So there are lots of moments that I do not have recorded, but hey, he's only 14 months as of now. There's lots to more to come.

Oh and by the way, when I do get to upgrade my phone, I'm sure I'll go back to taking lots of photos.

