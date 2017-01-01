Not what I said

Justin Katz is again using something I've written to make his own very different point.

The latest example comes in a blog post about my blog post.

"Shorey’s right, too, to wonder how rhetoric about reform of broad national health policy can be called 'immoral' for removing mandates for insurance coverage and seeking to reform a welfare program when Raimondo’s extended administration directly removed access to actual health care," he writes.

For the record, there is no statement whatsoever in my post about whether Raimondo should be calling Trumpcare immoral, or is wrong in doing so.