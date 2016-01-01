Nothing to do in Pawtucket? False.

Much of the online discussion since my story about the Pawtucket Red Sox looking at the Apex property for a possible new stadium has revolved around an alleged dearth of attractions in the city and its downtown. I'm pretty sure many of the comments are being made by people who haven't been in Pawtucket in 10 or 20 years, but there have also been a number of Pawtucket residents who seem to think that everything good has disappeared from the city.

From what I've gathered, the negative impression seems to be centered on the lack of vibrant storefronts on the one-way section of Main Street.

One Facebook user suggested that "downtown Pawtucket has about five or six things of merit," including City Hall, fire/police headquarters, the post office, Slater Mill, and the Gamm Theater. "Not exactly vital," he said.

Main Street may never be a great place to go Christmas shopping, but suggestions that Pawtucket has become little more than a ghost town are terribly flawed.

I've offered to give several people a tour of the city, but I'm thinking posting a long list of attractions might be a better solution. This won't be a comprehensive list, but it should give you people who can't find anything to do or see a starting point (send additional suggestions to ethan@valleybreeze.com).

• The Pawtucket Dog Park

• A disc golf course at Slater Park

• Slater Mill

• The Pawtucket Armory Arts Center (home of RI Brew Fest and other events)

• The Rhode Island Watercolor Society at Slater Park

• The Bucket Brewery

• Crooked Current Brewery

• Foolproof Brewing Company

• Breaktime Bowl and Bar/restaurant/banquet hall at Hope Artiste Village

• Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame

• McCoy Stadium

• Fishing or golfing at the Pawtucket Country Club

• Bike path

• Wintertime Farmers Market at Hope Artiste Village

• Cup 'N Saucer on Main Street

• The Revel Factory (living statues/event/dining venue)

• Exchange Street Cafe.

• Artee Fabrics and Home on Main Street

• Mixed Magic Theatre

• Modern Diner

• The Met.

• The Grant on Main Street

• Fountain Street Grille

• ProNyne Motorsports Museum

• The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative (and many other tenants at the Lorraine Mills and other mills)

• The Design Exchange

• Murphy’s Irish Pub

• Doherty’s East Side Café

• News Café (live music)

• Machines with Magnets (live music, new artists)

• Antonio’s/Wildflour/Garden Grille/Rasoi/Moon Star

• Bella Pasta Ristorante

• Boundary Brewhouse

• Arigna

• Roast House

• The Hampton Inn (coming soon)

• Sara Bella Jewelry (coming soon)

• The Isle Brewers Guild/The Guild/Narragansett Brewing (a coming food and beverage destination)

• Nuts ‘N More USA

• Spumoni’s

• Lorraine Fabrics

• Paint and Vino

• The Empowerment Factory

• Blackstone Valley Visitor Center

• Looff Carousel

• Kip's Restaurant

• Heritage Tap Bar and Grill

• The Daggett House

• The Pawtucket Public Library

• The Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club

• The Burger Bar

• The Pawtucket YMCA

• Providence Yarn Company

• Memorial Hospital (if you feel sick after all this)

• The Community Players

• La Arepa

• House of Pizza

• Pawtucket House of Pizza

• Hasbro

• German American Cultural Society

• Celtic Pub