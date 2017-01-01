Blogs | Ethan Shorey

Wednesday, February 15

So many things we never thought we'd say...

Life before parenthood was fairly predictable. Life since our first son was born has been anything but. My wife and I have learned firsthand that children say and do the most inexplicable things.

I thought you might enjoy some of these phrases we never thought we'd have to say to our children:

• Never, never lick the toilet brush.

• You shouldn't put hot pizza on your face.

• Do not put brussels sprouts in your ear.

• Keep your mouth off the library windows.

• Your blankie is not a Kleenex.

• Don't lick the splash pad.

• I just stepped in your poop.

• No pooping in the tub.

• Stop spitting beef in the pool.

• Do not eat bird poop.

• Never put chopsticks in your ears.

• Please don't hang your tongue in someone's drink.

• Don't put that in the toilet.

• Don't drink the mud (with a straw).

• Don't drink the puddle.

• No toothbrushes in the toilet.

• You don't ever wipe poop with your hand. EVER!

• We don't eat things off the bathroom floor.

• Please don't drink the bath water.

• Don't chew on your shoes.

