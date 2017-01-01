So many things we never thought we'd say...
Life before parenthood was fairly predictable. Life since our first son was born has been anything but. My wife and I have learned firsthand that children say and do the most inexplicable things.
I thought you might enjoy some of these phrases we never thought we'd have to say to our children:
• Never, never lick the toilet brush.
• You shouldn't put hot pizza on your face.
• Do not put brussels sprouts in your ear.
• Keep your mouth off the library windows.
• Your blankie is not a Kleenex.
• Don't lick the splash pad.
• I just stepped in your poop.
• No pooping in the tub.
• Stop spitting beef in the pool.
• Do not eat bird poop.
• Never put chopsticks in your ears.
• Please don't hang your tongue in someone's drink.
• Don't put that in the toilet.
• Don't drink the mud (with a straw).
• Don't drink the puddle.
• No toothbrushes in the toilet.
• You don't ever wipe poop with your hand. EVER!
• We don't eat things off the bathroom floor.
• Please don't drink the bath water.
• Don't chew on your shoes.
#parenthood
