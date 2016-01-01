WalletHub has some fun facts for the New Year

Did you know that 48 percent of parents plan to count down the last 10 seconds of 2016 with their children at 9 p.m.? Or that 30 percent of Americans fall asleep before midnight on New Year's Eve? Or how about that 20 percent of all charitable contributions are made in the last 48 hours of the year?

WalletHub is out with a great new infographic showing some fun facts related to the New Year's holiday. Did you know that the Times Square Ball weighs about the same as three pickup trucks? Or how about that 178 workers are needed to clean up the 48 tons of trash left in Times Square?

It's not all inane trivia. In fact, the 48 percent of Americans who plan to celebrate at home on Sunday might just have it right. The average blood alcohol content on New Year's Eve is .094 percent, making it the most drunken night of the year, a total of 40,000 people get hurt in car crashes each New Year's Eve/Day, and New Year's Eve is the second most popular day for car thefts all year.