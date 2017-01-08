Submitted by The Valley Breeze on Sun, 2017-01-08 16:04
adid:
157783
adaddress:
700 High Street
adcity:
Cumberland
adstate:
RI
adzip:
02864
adphone:
(401) 724-2776
adweb:
.
adcategory:
Funeral/Memorials
adfeatured:
Not Featured
adfulladdress:
700 High Street, Cumberland, RI 02864
adimage:
adaccount:
50800
adtext:
2nd Anniversary Muriel Laverty, R.N. January 6, 2015 2017 Knowing that those who have lived in our hearts are never really gone. As long as we keep them with us, in our hearts and our thoughts, they will be with us always. Tom, Lynn, Tim, Maureen, Mary, Donna, Peter & Brian