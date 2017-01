Submitted by The Valley Breeze on Sun, 2017-01-08 16:04

adid: 157815 adaddress: 48 LIBERTY STREET adcity: CENTRAL FALLS adstate: Rhode Island adzip: 02863 adphone: (401) 475-3432 adfeatured: Not Featured adfulladdress: 48 LIBERTY STREET, CENTRAL FALLS, Rhode Island 02863 adaccount: 51756 adtext: