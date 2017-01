Submitted by The Valley Breeze on Mon, 2017-01-16 19:26

adid: 158153 adaddress: 6 King Street adcity: Johnston adstate: RI adzip: 02919 adphone: (401) 290-7596 adfeatured: Not Featured adfulladdress: 6 King Street, Johnston, RI 02919 adaccount: 40586 adtext: