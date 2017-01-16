adtext:

In Loving Memory PAUL R. HUNT 2011 January 9 2017 Sixth Year Remembrance On the Anniversary Of The Day You Went Away Loving memories never die, as years roll on and days pass by. In our hearts, a memory is kept, of the ones we loved and will never forget. Missing And Loving You Always, Your Loving Wife, Pamela Sons, Billy and Shaun and All of your Loving Family