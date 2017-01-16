Submitted by The Valley Breeze on Mon, 2017-01-16 19:26
D ear D istrict17,(Lincoln,N orth Providence,N orth Sm ithfield) Ihopeeveryonehadahappyholidayandenjoysahealthynew year. Itisaprivilegeto serveasyoursenatorforthenexttwo years.Withthe newlybegun legislativesession,Ithankyou forentrusting your confidencein m e. I lo o k fo rw ard to rep resen tin g this g reatdistric tin the 2017-2018 sen ate sessio n . Thankyou foryourcontinued support. SenatorThomasJ.Paolino