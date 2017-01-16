Submitted by The Valley Breeze on Mon, 2017-01-16 19:26
5th Anniversary Joshua Fothergill May the winds of Heaven Blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish you were here. Love always, Nina, Pimi, Grumpy, Grammy, Alex, Barbara, Joey, Jay, Mike, Emily & Maddy