Helene A. (Dubois) Coyne (Ramsay) (Durand), age 77, of Daytona Beach, FL, was called home to the arms of the Lord on January 7, 2017 after a battle with cancer. From her birth in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on June 5, 1939 to her death, she nourished people around her with unconditional love, strength, guidance and faith. She was born to Hector and Rita (St. Laurent) Dubois of Woonsocket, RI, and was the oldest of seven children. Helene began a career in real estate in 1976 and in 1979 started her own real estate business at home, while raising her five children at the same time. In 1979, she became a member of the League of Women Voters. She served two terms from 1985-1987 as President of the Greater Woonsocket Board of Realtors and was honored as the Realtor of the Year in 1985. From 1987-1989 Helene served two terms as President of the Rhode Island Womens Council of Realtors of which she was very active in. In 1988, she was nominated for R.I. Realtor of the Year. Helene was President of the Ladies Guild of St. Josephs Church in 1988, of which she was an active member. She was a model for the Quota Clubs Fashion Show in 1988. After relocating to Daytona Beach, Florida, Helene began her second career in Condominium Management from 1989-2007. She managed Oceans 3, Oceans 5, Oceans 10, Oceans Atrium 1, The Admiralty Club, Bellair Condominium, Ocean Terrace Club, Van Lee Condominium and filled in at The Ormond Heritage as needed. During this time she also sold real estate part-time for Realty Executives and Daytona-Ormond Real Estate. Helene was people oriented, personable, and dedicated to her professions. She enjoyed photography, making home videos, genealogy, sewing, crocheting, boating and spending time with her family. Left to honor Helene and remember her unending love are her five children, Debra (Irene Damaso) Ramsay of Ormond Beach, FL, David (Judith) Ramsay of N. Scituate, RI, Donna (Larry Lahr) Ramsay of Ormond Beach, FL, Denis (Mark Vigorito) Ramsay of Johnston, RI, and Diane (Marc) Guilmain of Edgewater, FL; and she was an amazing and devoted wife of Alton Ramsay of Daytona Beach, FL, for 28 years while being best friends for 61 years and he helped Debra with her care until the end. She also leaves behind ten Grandchildren and seven Great- Grandchildren; a sister Laurie (Bill Collier) Empey of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, two brothers, Roger (Patricia) Dubois of N. Smithfield, RI, and Noel (Muriel) Dubois of Woonsocket, RI; and many nieces and nephews. Helene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert Dubois and Raymond Dubois, sister, Beatrice Dubois, and husband, John Coyne. Funeral services will be held on February 2, 2017 at 11a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Burial services will be held in the spring at St. John The Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. The family will greet friends at church on February 2, 2017 from 10a.m. until the time of service. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Florida Hospital Hospice Care, Ormond Beach, FL, for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Florida Hospital Hospice Care.