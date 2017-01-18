adtext:

#1 Agent 2014 Re/MAX Town & Country Office 2014 & 2015 NRI Board of Realtors 5 Diamond Award recipient Anastasia Kaufman GRI, ABR, SFP, CDPE RE/MAX Town and Country 2081 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland, RI 02864 401-338-2749 (cell) 401-333-0020 (office) anastasiakaufman@gmail.com www.anastasiakaufman.com Seacoast Mortgage 267 NEWPORT AVE. PAWTUCKET, RI 02861 Licenses: MA: MC2107; RI: 20021119LB & 20031576LL; CT 11404 & 11405 Ann Sabbagh President Residential & Commercial Lending Seacoast Mortgage Corporation www.annsabbagh.com MLO #10920 (401) 305-6906 (direct line) (508) 243-1190 (cell) asabbagh@seacoastmortgage.com Voted top 4% Mortgage Professional in RI in Rhode Island Monthly Magazine for SIX years in a row: THANK YOU RHODE ISLAND! When you choose me as your mortgage consultant, you also choose a financial planner who cares about your financial strength!