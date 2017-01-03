North Providence

Cars will now be towed if not moved for snowstorms

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town residents will no longer receive a reprieve if they fail to move their cars off the street during snowstorms, say town officials. Any cars found on the street during the next

Man accused of robbing bank in Spider-Man hat detained

PROVIDENCE – Lenin Gutierrez, 39, of Cranston, was ordered detained in federal custody Monday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with bank robbery. Gutierrez is accused of robbing a

Mayor: New back entrance could alleviate traffic at new safety complex

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi has hatched a plan to add a rear entrance to the planned new public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, a move he says would alleviate concerns about

Autiello says he has unanimous support from colleagues to remain council president

New baseball field, other facilities on his to-do list for 2017
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says he has the unanimous support of his colleagues to lead the elected body for another two years. Autiello took over as president in January

GOP again calls for public comment period at council meetings; Autiello says no one showed

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local Republicans are again appealing to the Town Council to consider a public comment time at the end of all regular council meetings. "Several of our committee members asked the

U.S. Olympic medalist Beisel visits NP Pool & Fitness Center on Jan. 10

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool & Fitness Center at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. will be rolling out the red carpet next Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., and welcoming two-time U.S. Olympic

Researcher: Socioeconomic disadvantage may lead to mid-life obesity

PAWTUCKET – A physician at Memorial Hospital is shedding new light on the connection between childhood poverty and obesity in adulthood. Dr. Charles B. Eaton, director of the Center for Primary Care

Special education committee meets Jan. 11

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee will host a session on improving language skills through reading and play on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The presentation

