PROVIDENCE – Lenin Gutierrez, 39, of Cranston, was ordered detained in federal custody Monday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with bank robbery. Gutierrez is accused of robbing a... more
A North Providence man claimed the $25,000 winning Mega Millions Megaplier ticket for the Jan. 6 draw, sold at Cumberland Farms, 1933 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. His winning ticket matched... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town police had 10 cars towed and cited 14 residents overall during the first snowstorm under strict new parking rules last Saturday.
Lt. John Anzivino said there were “fewer cars... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s biggest taxpayers in 2017 are utilities, apartment complexes, health facilities and a big box store.
The top 10 taxpayers pay a combined $5.9 million in annual taxes,... more
PROVIDENCE – North Providence Rep. Arthur Corvese says he’s preparing to file legislation to make public the names of all providers of medical marijuana licensed in Rhode Island.
The planned bill is... more
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Step one: Race. Step two: Deconstruct. Step three: Build.
A group of 8th-grade students at Dr. Edward A. Ricci Middle School are on track to do just that with go-karts. The school... more
It’s once again the time of year when ice is forming on local ponds, lakes, and rivers. It’s also the time of year when the most rescues take place, along with in the early spring, when ice has not... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local educators will hold an informational night of workshops designed to help district parents support their children at home. The event is planned for Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee will host a session on improving language skills through reading and play today, Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The... more
DiSanto, Priest & Co., a certified public accounting and business advisory firm with over 50 years of service, has announced the promotion of Michael Mellor to partner. The North Providence... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following events.
The center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther... more
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Group on Health is hosting a summit on diabetes prevention called Sugar Rush: The Not So Sweet Truth About How Much Diabetes Costs R.I. Businesses, on Friday,... more
JOHNSTON – The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation has announced this year’s on-site Eco-Depot schedule, a program that provides proper packaging, storage, handling, transporting and disposal... more