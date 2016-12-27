North Providence

N. Providence turned a corner in 2016

By ETHAN SHOREY, and BRITTANY BALLANTYNE
5 comment(s)
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In 2016, the town finally appeared to move past the financial troubles that have plagued it since the recession of 2008. North Providence residents had their typical doses of... more

Lt. Perez sues police department for harassment, discrimination

Attorney says chief, deputy chief will be exonerated
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lt. Diana Perez, a lieutenant in the North Providence Police Department since 2004, filed her sexual harassment suit against department leaders last Wednesday, alleging a “hostile... more

O’Brien wants to create state scholarship program

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. William O’Brien, of House District 54 in North Providence, says he plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session that will form a study commission to... more

Special education committee meets Jan. 11

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee will host a session on improving language skills through reading and play on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The presentation... more