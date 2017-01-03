PROVIDENCE – Lenin Gutierrez, 39, of Cranston, was ordered detained in federal custody Monday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with bank robbery. Gutierrez is accused of robbing a... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi has hatched a plan to add a rear entrance to the planned new public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, a move he says would alleviate concerns about... more
New baseball field, other facilities on his to-do list for 2017
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says he has the unanimous support of his colleagues to lead the elected body for another two years.
Autiello took over as president in January... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local Republicans are again appealing to the Town Council to consider a public comment time at the end of all regular council meetings.
“Several of our committee members asked the... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool & Fitness Center at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. will be rolling out the red carpet next Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., and welcoming two-time U.S. Olympic... more
PAWTUCKET – A physician at Memorial Hospital is shedding new light on the connection between childhood poverty and obesity in adulthood.
Dr. Charles B. Eaton, director of the Center for Primary Care... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee will host a session on improving language skills through reading and play on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The presentation... more
Jan. 10
Jan. 21
Jan. 25
