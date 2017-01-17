PROVIDENCE – Rep. Joseph McNamara, of House District 19, Cranston and Warwick, has introduced legislation that would require driver’s education courses to include lessons on what drivers should do if... more
Members of the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit and Scituate Barracks have arrested two men in connection to a Dec. 13 fatal car crash on Route 6 in Johnston.
On Jan. 17, Zachary Albanese... more
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans for two dream schools are underway in North Providence.
The designs are a long time coming for Stephen Olney Elementary and James L. McGuire Elementary, built in the 1930s,... more
Mayor says she needs to return or replace it
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A town-issued iPad device used by former Councilor Kristen Catanzaro has gone missing, and now Mayor Charles Lombardi says she needs to “return it or replace it.”
Director of... more
Preliminary plan for public safety complex also gets the nod
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Town Council voted unanimously last week to allow Mayor Charles Lombardi and Chief of Police Chris Pelagio to move forward with the purchase of the Knights of Columbus... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – On May 6, 2010, North Providence was rocked with the news that three sitting councilmen, including the council president, had been arrested. When the dust settled, six current or... more
Board meets tonight to make decision
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Animal Shelter Advisory Board is set to make a final decision on an architectural firm to design a new shelter on Smithfield Road.
The committee, made up of... more
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
One homeless person in Rhode Island is one too many.
That’s what Stephen Miller says. Miller, a Lincoln resident, is the recently appointed board director at the Rhode Island Coalition for the... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Dr. Edward A. Ricci Middle School received a $500 “Arts in Education” grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, which will help fund the Musical Theatre Club’s... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center announces the following activities and programs.
Free blood pressure screening will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 10 to... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Middle School Band will hold its annual winter concert on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. in the North Providence High School auditorium.
Admission is free, but... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local educators will hold an Elementary Parent Expo designed to help district parents support their children at home this Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Birchwood... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The following students were named Feinstein Jr. Scholars for December at the Centredale School: Gavin Buckley, Kayden Wholey, James MacDonald, Jeremiah Navedo, Aaron Chellel,... more