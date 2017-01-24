Lombardi hails savings from latest school construction plan
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town and school officials are considering a plan to buy the former St. Patrick’s School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave., a move that could allow them to eventually sell the school... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials last week rescinded their order to demolish Dr. Anthony Farina’s boarded-up building at 1840 Mineral Spring Ave., after Farina had the necessary improvements done to... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he wants as many North Providence residents as possible to apply to work on the 2018 End-to-End Census Test, a precursor to the real census in 2020.... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Efren Hidalgo and his North Providence-based Providence Brewing Company are looking to the local artist community to help design the planned microbrewery’s first beer can.
That... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of the North Providence Animal Shelter Advisory Board last Wednesday unanimously selected Providence-baed design firm RGB to design a planned new $1 million animal shelter... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – School Committee member Stephen Palmieri says that too many school staff members are leaving students unattended following after-school programs and sports practice.
Staffers have... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town has gone live with online e-permitting at northprovidenceri.viewpointcloud.com . The online system allows contractors and homeowners to apply for the following permits... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – House District 55 Rep. Arthur Corvese has reintroduced legislation to effectively prevent those who are unlawfully in the United States from obtaining driver’s licenses in Rhode... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town residents and animal lovers Jessica and John Byron had long wanted to open a “doggy daycare,” and they say they have no regrets now that they’ve taken the leap.
Jessica Byron... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following events and activities.
The Support Group for Caregivers of Memory Impaired Seniors will... more
Hannah Grivers of North Providence was inducted into the Assumption College Honors Program in October.
Shawn McGowan of North Providence has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dean... more
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local Republicans will hold their bi-annual reorganizational meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting at 7 p.m. in the North Providence Library. Any Republicans from North... more
LINCOLN – Megan’s Masquerade Ball fundraiser will be held at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, on Friday, Feb. 3, featuring Brass Attack, a nine-member dance band.
The fundraiser for Megan... more
The Rhode Island Building Industry Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications. Any Rhode Island resident who is unable to provide full payment of tuition or other costs for courses related to the... more