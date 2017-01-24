North Providence

Committee considering dress code for teachers, staff

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
2 comment(s)
NORTH PROVIDENCE – School officials are looking to adopt a dress code for everyone who works in the North Providence School Department. The push for new rules comes as a response to some complaints... more

Town could buy property for future administration building

Lombardi hails savings from latest school construction plan
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town and school officials are considering a plan to buy the former St. Patrick’s School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave., a move that could allow them to eventually sell the school... more

Farina building will remain standing

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials last week rescinded their order to demolish Dr. Anthony Farina’s boarded-up building at 1840 Mineral Spring Ave., after Farina had the necessary improvements done to... more

Lombardi: Let’s get local people working on 2018 Census Test

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he wants as many North Providence residents as possible to apply to work on the 2018 End-to-End Census Test, a precursor to the real census in 2020.... more

Design a beer can for Providence Brewing Company

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Efren Hidalgo and his North Providence-based Providence Brewing Company are looking to the local artist community to help design the planned microbrewery’s first beer can. That... more

Committee goes with RGB to design $1 million animal shelter

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of the North Providence Animal Shelter Advisory Board last Wednesday unanimously selected Providence-baed design firm RGB to design a planned new $1 million animal shelter... more

Palmieri: Staffers shouldn’t  be leaving students alone

NORTH PROVIDENCE – School Committee member Stephen Palmieri says that too many school staff members are leaving students unattended following after-school programs and sports practice. Staffers have... more

E-permitting goes live in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town has gone live with online e-permitting at northprovidenceri.viewpointcloud.com . The online system allows contractors and homeowners to apply for the following permits... more

Corvese brings back bill barring licenses for undocumented residents

NORTH PROVIDENCE – House District 55 Rep. Arthur Corvese has reintroduced legislation to effectively prevent those who are unlawfully in the United States from obtaining driver’s licenses in Rhode... more

Bark Republic offers crate-free daycare

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town residents and animal lovers Jessica and John Byron had long wanted to open a “doggy daycare,” and they say they have no regrets now that they’ve taken the leap. Jessica Byron... more

Snowflake celebration is Friday at the Mancini Center

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following events and activities. The Support Group for Caregivers of Memory Impaired Seniors will... more

College news

Hannah Grivers of North Providence was inducted into the Assumption College Honors Program in October. Shawn McGowan of North Providence has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dean... more

North Providence GOP meets next Tuesday

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local Republicans will hold their bi-annual reorganizational meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting at 7 p.m. in the North Providence Library. Any Republicans from North... more

Masquerade ball benefits Johnston’s DaFonseca

LINCOLN – Megan’s Masquerade Ball fundraiser will be held at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, on Friday, Feb. 3, featuring Brass Attack, a nine-member dance band. The fundraiser for Megan... more

Building industry scholarships available

The Rhode Island Building Industry Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications. Any Rhode Island resident who is unable to provide full payment of tuition or other costs for courses related to the... more