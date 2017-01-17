North Providence

Town officials debate purchase of trash totes as response to rats

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he strongly opposes spending $500,000 or more on new covered trash totes for everyone in town, but the Town Council may still decide to push forward... more

Bill would require teaching on how to respond to police

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Joseph McNamara, of House District 19, Cranston and Warwick, has introduced legislation that would require driver’s education courses to include lessons on what drivers should do if... more

Two charged in fatal Johnston crash

Members of the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit and Scituate Barracks have arrested two men in connection to a Dec. 13 fatal car crash on Route 6 in Johnston. On Jan. 17, Zachary Albanese... more

Committee approves educational plans for new schools

By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans for two dream schools are underway in North Providence. The designs are a long time coming for Stephen Olney Elementary and James L. McGuire Elementary, built in the 1930s,... more

Catanzaro’s council iPad goes missing

Mayor says she needs to return or replace it
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A town-issued iPad device used by former Councilor Kristen Catanzaro has gone missing, and now Mayor Charles Lombardi says she needs to “return it or replace it.” Director of... more

Town Council approves K of C building purchase

Preliminary plan for public safety complex also gets the nod
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Town Council voted unanimously last week to allow Mayor Charles Lombardi and Chief of Police Chris Pelagio to move forward with the purchase of the Knights of Columbus... more

Caranci writes book on North Providence corruption

NORTH PROVIDENCE – On May 6, 2010, North Providence was rocked with the news that three sitting councilmen, including the council president, had been arrested. When the dust settled, six current or... more

Animal shelter committee poised to choose architect

Board meets tonight to make decision
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Animal Shelter Advisory Board is set to make a final decision on an architectural firm to design a new shelter on Smithfield Road. The committee, made up of... more

Lincoln resident leads mission of housing for all

By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
One homeless person in Rhode Island is one too many. That’s what Stephen Miller says. Miller, a Lincoln resident, is the recently appointed board director at the Rhode Island Coalition for the... more

Ricci School gets $500 grant for arts in education

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Dr. Edward A. Ricci Middle School received a $500 “Arts in Education” grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, which will help fund the Musical Theatre Club’s... more

Mancini Center offers online buying class

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center announces the following activities and programs. Free blood pressure screening will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 10 to... more

NP Middle School Band performs Jan. 26

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Middle School Band will hold its annual winter concert on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. in the North Providence High School auditorium. Admission is free, but... more

Parent workshops planned for Thursday

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local educators will hold an Elementary Parent Expo designed to help district parents support their children at home this Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Birchwood... more

Centredale School lists Feinstein Jr. Scholars

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The following students were named Feinstein Jr. Scholars for December at the Centredale School: Gavin Buckley, Kayden Wholey, James MacDonald, Jeremiah Navedo, Aaron Chellel,... more