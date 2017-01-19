PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a man they say was selling heroin out of his home near the Oak Grove Cemetery.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, members of the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit... more
PAWTUCKET – A city man was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend's cat and injuring it so badly that it had to be put down. Scott Baptista, 25, of 2 Benefit St. Apartment 3, was... more
PROVIDENCE – Raymond Gallison Jr., 64, a former member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives and House Finance Committee chairman from Bristol, has agreed to plead guilty to federal mail fraud... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – School administrators are defending their response after a bomb threat caused the evacuation of Baldwin Elementary School last Thursday.
Some parents criticized school officials after... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A feasibility study on McCoy Stadium as the continued home of the Pawtucket Red Sox is expected by the end of the week, city officials are indicating.
The study is supposed to give... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – Chanting slogans like, “hey-hey, ho-ho, Trump has got to go,” students from the Blackstone Academy Charter School on Pleasant Street marched around their school for about 20 minutes last... more
Will continue to work on his favorite project: Better water
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – After 29 years on the City Council, the only thing Tom Hodge wants to run for right now is perhaps a marathon or half-marathon.
At a “very young” 72, the council veteran who lost his seat... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – Local shopping centers, apartment complexes, public utilities and a major toy company are among the 10 entities paying the most taxes in Pawtucket.
The top 10 taxpayers, provided to The... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – An executive order by Mayor Donald Grebien establishing a joint planning commission for the development of a new train station will make it easier to devise a plan for property owners in... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Youth Commission kicked off its work with an inaugural meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Teen Center last Saturday.
The teens were welcomed by Mayor... more
A picture in the Jan. 11 edition of The Breeze stating that the Narragansett Bay Insurance Company buildings included a building at 255 Main St. that is not owned by the company and is not for sale.... more
PAWTUCKET – Harmony Heritage Chorus, the Pawtucket chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, has been... more
PAWTUCKET – At the end of 2016, Collette, the Rhode Island based international tour operator, provided $25,000 to Stop Hunger Now toward relief for Haiti from damage done by Hurricane Matthew,... more
PAWTUCKET – The American Institute of Legal Counsel, an invitation-only legal organization recognizing excellence of practitioners in their respective areas, has named R.J. Connelly III one of AIOLC’... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket City Council is seeking to engage an attorney to assist the council on an occasional basis on legal interpretations. Interested lawyers should have considerable experience... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and members of the Public Safety Director Search Committee are seeking input from community members on what they would like to see in the city’s next public safety... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2017 Pawtucket Hall of Fame. The annual signature event is a celebration to recognize those people whose efforts have... more
PAWTUCKET – A free, six-week workshop on diabetes self-management will be held at Memorial Hospital, 111 Brewster St., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Healthcentric Advisors, the New England Quality... more
PAWTUCKET – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living will host a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.
This month’s topic... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a talk and book signing by Tim White this Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
White, an investigative reporter for WPRI-TV, talks about his... more
PAWTUCKET – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living will host a Lunch and Learn Workshop this Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m., at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.
This month’s... more
PAWTUCKET – The Major Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306 will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner at the post home, 171 Fountain St., this Thursday, Jan. 26. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. The... more
PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa Church Senior Group will hold a Valentine luncheon in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. Payment of $5 must be paid by Wednesday, Jan. 25.
A... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will offer a winter drop-in craft program on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children and their families are invited to drop into the Caidin... more