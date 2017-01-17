PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a man they say was selling heroin out of his home near the Oak Grove Cemetery.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, members of the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit... more
PAWTUCKET – A city man was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend's cat and injuring it so badly that it had to be put down. Scott Baptista, 25, of 2 Benefit St. Apartment 3, was... more
PAWTUCKET – Students at Blackstone Academy Charter School in Pawtucket walked out of school on Friday to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Here's what they had to say:
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – The mystery of the city’s lost mail ballots will likely never be solved, say officials.
Registrar Ken McGill said the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers and Board of Elections have completed... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – City Council members, declaring that they’ve had enough with residents who continue to park on the street during parking bans, are asking officials to take stronger measures to punish... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – City Council President David Moran says Mayor Donald Grebien is acting in a “premature” way and “putting the cart before the horse” in forming a search committee for a new public safety... more
PAWTUCKET – None of the three “body works” spas required to get a new license from the city to operate did so by a Jan. 13 deadline, and now sources are telling The Breeze that representatives for at... more
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
PAWTUCKET – Two elementary schools in town were awarded $10,000 in reading grants from the Rhode Island Foundation, a move that is said to benefit about 120 students in the district.
Pawtucket is... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – City leaders are looking to provide a backup supply of water to a Burrillville power plant if and when the water is needed.
The City Council last week approved a request from Councilor... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – Police and city officials will be ramping up community policing efforts and sending more officers to the streets in hopes of curtailing the gun violence that haunted the city in 2016.... more
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is set to announce this year’s round of arts grants at a news conference Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
Among the local applicants for grants are... more
Patricia Brown, former owner of the Silver Top Diner, continues to contend she owns the right to the name Silver Top and demands that news reports refer to it as the dining car formerly called the... more
A story in The Breeze last week said that the old Silver Top Diner is being rehabbed in space behind the Honeywell building in Cranston. The building is now owned by Brad Dean and Dean Warehouse, and... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien is welcoming the new Red DWG Library, a co-working lounge for start-ups, entrepreneurs, and consultants, to the city.
The mayor and representatives for the Northern... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a talk and book signing by Tim White on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
White, an investigative reporter for WPRI-TV, talks about his... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and the Public Safety Director Search Committee are seeking input from the community on what they would like to see in the city’s next public safety director.
A... more
PAWTUCKET – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living will be hosting a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m., at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.
This month’s... more
The Rhode Island Building Industry Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications. Any Rhode Island resident who is unable to provide full payment of tuition or other costs for courses related to the... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will offer beginner computer classes in Spanish on Wednesdays, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., beginning Jan. 25.
The... more
PAWTUCKET – The Major Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306 will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner at the post home, 171 Fountain St., on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. The... more
PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury in Providence on Tuesday indicted James Morales, 35, with escape from the custody of the attorney general, announced U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha.
It is alleged in... more