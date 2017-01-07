PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Pawtucket Police Department are seeking help from the public to recover a stolen puppy.
The victim in the case told police that he had made arrangements through... more
PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.
At 4:28 a.m., members of the Pawtucket Police Department responded to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for a report of a... more
PAWTUCKET – Police are looking for the owner of a small dog found wandering in the area of Prospect Street and Beverage Hill Avenue at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures overnight were in the teens... more
PAWTUCKET – A woman who crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pawtucket around 6:30 p.m. Monday will be fine, according to police.
Police responded to the area of Pawtucket Avenue and Nancy Street... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – William “Bill” Ankner, the city’s new and highly experienced director of public works, hit the ground running on Monday, quickly getting up to speed on maintaining and building local... more
Lincoln resident leads Coalition for the Homeless board’s mission of housing for all
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
One homeless person in Rhode Island is one too many.
That’s what Stephen Miller says. Miller, a Lincoln resident, (left photo), is the recently appointed board director at the Rhode Island Coalition... more
But Pawtucket is also still on the table
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – The owner of Pawtucket’s historic Silver Top Diner says she’s narrowed her search for its final destination down to two communities, Cumberland and Pawtucket.
Katie Cerrone, an... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – Driving along I-95 under the Pine Street bridge, it’s easy to see why the span is one of Rhode Island’s most decrepit pieces of infrastructure. Cement is crumbling away, exposing plenty... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
LINCOLN – I don’t typically have a need for speed, but give me a helmet and put me in a controlled environment like the track at the newly opened R1 Indoor Karting, and it’s on.
I met owner Mike... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien last week released details of a new agreement on school resource officers between the Pawtucket School and Police Departments. The pact will “continue to build... more
PAWTUCKET – A pair of second-term Pawtucket School Committee members will lead the board over the next two years.
The School Committee unanimously selected Chairman Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau to stay... more
PAWTUCKET – Retired State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell has been chosen to head up a committee charged with helping to find the city’s new director of public safety.
Members of the committee selected... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Foundation held its 16th annual meeting last week, where leaders revealed four 2017 honorees and celebrated a “year of new beginnings for the Pawtucket Foundation.”
The... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library’s passport acceptance office will also be closed for the day.
To... more
PAWTUCKET – Learn to speak Spanish at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., on Thursdays beginning Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Learning Center.
This 12-week introductory course is... more
PAWTUCKET – The Color Me Calm Coloring Club at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Woolley Conference Room.
The library provides... more
PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host its Lego Club for Kids on Friday, Jan. 13, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., in the Children’s Caidin Room.
The library has added coding education... more