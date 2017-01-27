CENTRAL FALLS – Police have arrested a Pawtucket graffiti artist they say is responsible for a string of vandalism incidents in Central Falls and elsewhere. Christopher Guzman, 20, faces a number of... more
Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police say they responded to 55 accidents across the state between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
There were no major injures reported in any of the... more
CRANSTON – A Pawtucket woman claimed a $35,000 “Wheel of Fortune” Instant Ticket top prize.
The woman told lottery officials that she loves the Wheel of Fortune game show, which is why she chose... more
Christopher Jimenez, age 30, of Providence, has been sentenced to life plus 15 years for the 2012 murder of his infant daughter Christina. Jimenez was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-... more
Sara Bella Jewelry makes itself at home
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – As a young girl, Darlene Brien remembers riding in the back seat, passing the former children’s museum at 58 Walcott St. and thinking what a beautiful building it was.
To think that she... more
Council rips idea for ‘another layer of bureaucracy’
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A planned community forum on a proposal to hire a dedicated director of public safety will test claims that residents aren’t supporting the idea.
Mayor Donald Grebien and members of the... more
PAWTUCKET – The $13.8 million renovation project at Potter Burns Elementary School on Newport Avenue is on schedule and on budget for completion in June.
The renovations, managed by Colliers... more
PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Monday that it is now accepting proposals from construction companies to design and build Rhode Island’s newest commuter rail... more
PAWTUCKET – City lawyers are looking to fend off a legal challenge from two massage parlors and successfully defend a law that cracks down on the operations of the “body works” spas.
Lawyers for two... more
PAWTUCKET – The Barton Street bridge, connecting Broad Street with Montgomery Street over the railroad tracks, is now closed indefinitely.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced last... more
In recognition of a continuing backlog causing undue hardship to hundreds of residents, the ACLU of Rhode Island has set up a telephone hotline for people to call if they are having trouble with... more
PAWTUCKET – When Ana Brasil started Project Relieve in the fall of 2015, her goal was to make a real difference in lives. Now a senior at Shea High School, she says she hopes to pass the group on to... more
PAWTUCKET – A new program created by the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages members of local chapters to support education on an individual classroom level, either through volunteering... more
PAWTUCKET – The following people were elected to serve as officers of the board for the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen on Jan. 21:
• Chief George Kelley III, president
• Joseph Keough, vice president
• Mary... more
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a representative from the Rhode Island Division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs this Thursday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p... more
Brenden Knight of Pawtucket, a member of the Class of 2016, received the Mary Whiton Calkins Award in Psychology at Assumption College’s annual Honors Convocation.
Isaac Bryden graduated from Bob... more
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an art appreciation program this Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m.
Toba Weintraub, an art educator, will be the guest speaker. Light... more
PAWTUCKET – Young readers are invited to sign up for the February Book Club for Kids program at the Pawtucket Children’s Library to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon.
This month’s... more
CENTRAL FALLS – The Adams Public Library, 205 Central St., announces its new, expanded hours as follows: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 pm., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For... more
PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library will hold a Monday matinee screening of the film “Sully” on Monday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m.
Tom Hanks stars as Chesley Sullenberger, an American pilot who became a hero... more
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold a book signing with Eva Pasco on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.
Patricia Solerno, who writes under the pseudonym Eva Pasco, is a native... more
CENTRAL FALLS – Police are being hailed for saving seven residents from a fire that was apparently started intentionally on Earle Street.
At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Officer Yomaira... more
PAWTUCKET – The Industrial Revolution Quilt Guild of Pawtucket will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, 514 Smithfield Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
The program for the... more
