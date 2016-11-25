The Breeze has an opening for a full-time staff reporter. Applicants should have excellent writing skills and a love for traditional beat reporting.
PAWTUCKET – Andella’s Boulevard Meats, a fixture on Armistice Boulevard, has closed its doors for the last time, according to owners Kevin and Jimmy Andella.
“It is with great sadness that we... more
PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket police are seeking information on a man seen stealing a package from the front porch of a family on Whitman Street last Wednesday.
Maj. Tina Goncalves said there were two... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A Boston-based real estate developer has purchased the old Vitrus building at 881 Main St. for $1.2 million from David Gold, of Gold International Machinery.
Wayne Rosenberg told The... more
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – It was an exhausting 29 years, said Patricia Draine, but worth it to see every smiling face and to help every little person cross the street.
Draine, a crossing guard in the city for 29... more
PAWTUCKET – Craft beer cooperative Isle Brewers Guild announced last week that it has hired key members of its brewing team to lead operations at the company’s 100-barrel brewery, opening on Main... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien announced that the official 2017 city calendar is now available at Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., and various municipal sites throughout the city.
“Just... more
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien has announced that the city is seeking Pawtucket residents who wish to serve on one of the City’s boards or commissions.
Interested members of the community that... more
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will host a representative from the Rhode Island Division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs on the first Thursday of every other month from 9 a.m.... more
PAWTUCKET – The Woodlawn Neighborhood Association will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 210 West Ave.
Susan Mara from the Pawtucket Planning... more
Proposal outlines store at corner of Reservoir and Smithfield avenues
By BRITTANY BALLANTYNE, Valley Breeze Staff Writer
LINCOLN – An expanded, redesigned Cumberland Farms is expected to be situated at the corner of Reservoir Avenue and Smithfield Avenue, and Town Planner Albert Ranaldi says the most recent plans for... more
CENTRAL FALLS – Stephanie Ruano, a recent graduate of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, was sworn in as a new police officer Wednesday afternoon by Mayor James Diossa and Col. James Mendonca... more
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will hold an art appreciation program on Friday, Dec. 30, at 12:30 p.m.
Toba Weintraub, an art educator, will be the guest speaker. Time for discussion and... more
Rhode Island State Police are urging all drivers to use caution and avoid drinking while driving following a night with two fatal crashes and four arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.... more