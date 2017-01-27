Pawtucket

With study complete, outlook dims for McCoy Stadium site

Option B appears to be new stadium at Apex
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – The existing site of McCoy Stadium has “limitations that may not exist” at other potential landing spots for the Pawtucket Red Sox, say those behind a study released last week, but city... more

Police arrest Pawtucket graffiti artist for vandalism incidents

CENTRAL FALLS – Police have arrested a Pawtucket graffiti artist they say is responsible for a string of vandalism incidents in Central Falls and elsewhere. Christopher Guzman, 20, faces a number of... more

State Police handle 55 accidents during snow

Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police say they responded to 55 accidents across the state between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. There were no major injures reported in any of the... more

Pawtucket woman wins big on Wheel of Fortune ticket

CRANSTON – A Pawtucket woman claimed a $35,000 “Wheel of Fortune” Instant Ticket top prize. The woman told lottery officials that she loves the Wheel of Fortune game show, which is why she chose... more

Jimenez gets life plus 15 years for killing infant daughter

Christopher Jimenez, age 30, of Providence, has been sentenced to life plus 15 years for the 2012 murder of his infant daughter Christina. Jimenez was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-... more

New owner plans to make old manor ‘Grand’

Sara Bella Jewelry makes itself at home
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – As a young girl, Darlene Brien remembers riding in the back seat, passing the former children’s museum at 58 Walcott St. and thinking what a beautiful building it was. To think that she... more

Community meeting set for Wednesday on public safety director

Council rips idea for ‘another layer of bureaucracy’
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A planned community forum on a proposal to hire a dedicated director of public safety will test claims that residents aren’t supporting the idea. Mayor Donald Grebien and members of the... more

Renovations at Potter Burns on schedule for June completion

PAWTUCKET – The $13.8 million renovation project at Potter Burns Elementary School on Newport Avenue is on schedule and on budget for completion in June. The renovations, managed by Colliers... more

RIDOT seeking proposals for new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station

PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Monday that it is now accepting proposals from construction companies to design and build Rhode Island’s newest commuter rail... more

City once again set to defend crackdown on body works spas

PAWTUCKET – City lawyers are looking to fend off a legal challenge from two massage parlors and successfully defend a law that cracks down on the operations of the “body works” spas. Lawyers for two... more

Barton Street bridge closed indefinitely

PAWTUCKET – The Barton Street bridge, connecting Broad Street with Montgomery Street over the railroad tracks, is now closed indefinitely. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced last... more

ACLU sets up hotline for SNAP complaints on UHIP

In recognition of a continuing backlog causing undue hardship to hundreds of residents, the ACLU of Rhode Island has set up a telephone hotline for people to call if they are having trouble with... more

New online platform helps you read, share Valley Breeze ads

LINCOLN – Did you ever finish reading your Valley Breeze or Observer, notice an ad, put down the paper, and then wonder: “Where did I see that deal? What was that company’s name again?” Well, we... more

Shea students planning Family Giveaway Day on Feb. 19

PAWTUCKET – When Ana Brasil started Project Relieve in the fall of 2015, her goal was to make a real difference in lives. Now a senior at Shea High School, she says she hopes to pass the group on to... more

Daughters of the American Revolution donate to Baldwin School

PAWTUCKET – A new program created by the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages members of local chapters to support education on an individual classroom level, either through volunteering... more

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen announces board members

PAWTUCKET – The following people were elected to serve as officers of the board for the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen on Jan. 21: • Chief George Kelley III, president • Joseph Keough, vice president • Mary... more

Veterans affairs representative available Thursday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a representative from the Rhode Island Division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs this Thursday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p... more

College news

Brenden Knight of Pawtucket, a member of the Class of 2016, received the Mary Whiton Calkins Award in Psychology at Assumption College’s annual Honors Convocation. Isaac Bryden graduated from Bob... more

Senior Center offers art appreciation program Friday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an art appreciation program this Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Toba Weintraub, an art educator, will be the guest speaker. Light... more

Sign up for February Book Club for Kids

PAWTUCKET – Young readers are invited to sign up for the February Book Club for Kids program at the Pawtucket Children’s Library to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. This month’s... more

Adams Library expands hours

CENTRAL FALLS – The Adams Public Library, 205 Central St., announces its new, expanded hours as follows: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 pm., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For... more

Library will host Monday matinee

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library will hold a Monday matinee screening of the film “Sully” on Monday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. Tom Hanks stars as Chesley Sullenberger, an American pilot who became a hero... more

Eva Pasco book signing at the library

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold a book signing with Eva Pasco on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Patricia Solerno, who writes under the pseudonym Eva Pasco, is a native... more

Police save residents from apparent arson fire

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are being hailed for saving seven residents from a fire that was apparently started intentionally on Earle Street. At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Officer Yomaira... more

Quilt guild meets Feb. 8 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – The Industrial Revolution Quilt Guild of Pawtucket will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, 514 Smithfield Ave., at 6:30 p.m. The program for the... more

