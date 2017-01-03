Pawtucket

‘Now is Pawtucket’s time’

City leaders sworn in for new terms
By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – As Donald Grebien starts on his fourth term as mayor, he says he’s filled with the same optimism he felt when he was first inaugurated six years ago. The difference between then and now?... more

Escaped prisoner has been caught

BREAKING UPDATE – Massachusetts State Police have announced that escaped fugitive James Walter Morales, who escaped from the Wyatt Detention facility in Central Falls last weekend, has been caught... more

Police look for help recovering stolen puppy

PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Pawtucket Police Department are seeking help from the public to recover a stolen puppy. The victim in the case told police that he had made arrangements through... more

Pawtucket shooting victim drives himself to the hospital

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning. At 4:28 a.m., members of the Pawtucket Police Department responded to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for a report of a... more

Police unable to use license plate to track down thief

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket police are seeking information on a man seen stealing a package from the front porch of a family on Whitman Street last Wednesday. Maj. Tina Goncalves said there were two... more

State election officials investigating after local votes go missing

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – State election officials are investigating after a former candidate for House District 60 discovered that his own mail ballot and those of many of his supporters were not included in the... more

Customers saddened at loss of Andella’s Boulevard Meats

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A steady decline in business and tough competition from “big box” stores were partially being blamed for the closing of popular local meat store Andella’s Boulevard Meats last week.... more

‘Body works’ spas still advertising as Jan. 13 deadline looms

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – Owners of three local “body works” spas apparently have no plans to shut down or move out, even as a Jan. 13 deadline to apply for new licenses with the city approaches. Representatives... more

Grant will support part-time Broad Street coordinator position

Mayors Bill Murray of Cumberland, Donald Grebien of Pawtucket and James Diossa of Central Falls announced receipt of a $35,000 grant award last week that will put a part-time coordinator in the... more

Pawtucket man wins grant to produce first album

By ETHAN SHOREY, Breeze Online News Editor
PAWTUCKET – A local man with dreams of releasing his first music album has won a grant to help make it happen. John Faraone will use his grant from the Passim Iguana Music Fund to mix and master his... more

Woodlawn Neighborhood Association meets Jan. 10

PAWTUCKET – The Woodlawn Neighborhood Association will hold its quarterly meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 210 West Ave. Susan Mara from the Pawtucket Planning... more