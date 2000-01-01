Jobs

￼POLICE OFFICER RECRUITMENT Town of Cumberland The Cumberland Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Probationary Police Officer. All applicants must meet the following minimum requirements. • Must be 21 years old or, in place of being 21 years old, must have served 2 years active military duty with an honorable discharge • Must be a U.S. Citizen • Must have an Associate’s Degree or 60 college credits • Meet Requirements of the RI Municipal Training Academy • Have an active driver’s license • Pass all phases of the testing process Applications may be obtained at the Cumberland Police Department, 1380 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864; as a download at cumberlandpolice.com; or you can apply at www.PoliceApp.com All applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Town of Cumberland is an Equal Opportunity /Affirmative Action Employer. All Positions will be filled Without Regard to Race, Color, Religion, National Origin, Sex, Age, Veteran Status, or Disability. ￼￼￼