Mike Clifford

￼ATTENTION NO. SMITHFIELDTAXPAYERS I am responding to the recent letter submitted by North Smithfield Municipal Building Review Task Force (NSMBRTF) member David Chamberland. I will not be addressing his distorted statements; rather my intent is to remind the public of what they voted to construct and explain why I believe they won’t be getting what they voted for. The purpose of renovating Kendall Dean was to create a shared facility, designed to house both School Department and Municipal Offices under one roof. The objectives were to utilize available space more efficiently, cultivate a strong working relationship between all town departments – including the school department - and hopefully begin to consolidate services and resources. Unfortunately early in 2017 the newly elected Town Council and Town Administrator set in motion a path to basically start from scratch with the Kendall Dean project after construction bids came in above the estimated costs, rather than first attempting to see if refining the bid specs and going out to bid a second time might be feasible and worth the effort. When the Council began to venture down this path, more than $415,000 of taxpayer money had already been spent on plans to achieve consolidation. That decision made no sense at all to me and still doesn’t. The speed with which the new council ousted the now-former Public Buildings Improvement Committee and refused to allow them, accompanied by architect Eric Army, to meet with the town council at a joint “public” meeting to discuss the issues and offer possible solutions raised a big red flag in my eyes. It was an irrational act and illustrated a decision process void of transparency. At the same time, newly elected officials began opining that they didn’t think it was appropriate for professional employees of the Town to have offices located in the lower level of Kendall Dean. The lower level includes the former classroom space where my son and many other taxpayers’ children attended school for decades. Keep in mind the state’s capitol building in Providence has over 100,000 square feet of office space in lower levels, as do many other state and municipal buildings. Add to the mix the whispered conversations which were occurring regarding the new Superintendent’s desire to have school offices remain near the Middle School campus. It’s important to remember that, following 18 months of public vetting, the School Committee voted to keep school administration offices at Kendall Dean following the renovations and took the vote well before the Town put the bond question before the voters and certainly before we spent more than $415,000. Everyone wanted that vote to ensure that nobody had a change of heart once the Town began down this path. During the summer I started posing questions at Town Council meetings trying to ascertain if there was any truth to what I was being told. Concerned that the plan approved by the voters might be in jeopardy of being hijacked, I also began attending the meetings of the new task force in an effort to understand the direction they were heading. At the first meeting I attended on August 9th, the architect reported the Superintendent wanted to see his offices remain on the Middle School campus. It was also stated that the Superintendent wished to explore the possibility of blowing out the back of the Andrews School, the small building adjacent to the middle school, and construct an addition. Since the August 9th meeting there have been only four meetings of the committee with three of them held in Executive Session (closed to the public) and virtually no significant discussion taking place in open session. Now, after we’ve spent nearly half a million taxpayer dollars to bring the consolidation plan approved by the voters to fruition, the parties are coming forward to air their “concerns” about unsuitable space being used and sharing “better ideas”. When the hearings on the proposed bond project were held, before the question went to the voters, I don’t recall any of these individuals expressing any concerns about using the lower level of Kendall Dean. Not even Mr. Chamberland expressed a concern at the time. Mr. Ezovski attended the hearings and asked questions, but never expressed any concern about using the lower level space. Clearly there is newfound resistance to co- locating school administration with municipal offices, so here’s how I think this may play out to avoid having to own up to this. First, someone has to come up with a valid reason for not honoring the wishes of the voters and consolidating school and municipal offices in one space after spending in excess of $415,000 of taxpayer’s money to achieve that goal. Despite the fact that prior to the hiring of the current architect,TWO other architectural firms worked on the project separately, with both firms developing plans incorporating the use of the lower level space, I think we’ll soon be told by the “new and better architect” hired on the recommendation of the new task force that the space is inadequate and isn’t appropriate. No doubt, without the use of the lower level space it will be announced that sadly Kendall Dean would be too small to house both the school and municipal departments. Of course there will probably be one of those paid consultant reports (like lawyers often use) to support the new claim just for good measure. The task force will then come forward with a recommendation that only town offices be housed at Kendall Dean due to the “problems they discovered”. There will be no consolidation of offices that would have enabled the Town to reduce operating expenses by sharing services of the two departments consistent with the bond referendum question. It’s likely the school department will propose housing their offices in the Andrews School building and taxpayers will be told it won’t cost them an additional penny. That’s because they will offer to use their “own” fund balance (like it isn’t tax money we already paid) of roughly $2.1 million which they managed to stash away over the last few years while simultaneously claiming to be “under-funded”. Bottom line: well- orchestrated events over the last 11 months will result in the taxpayers being duped, more than $415,000 of taxpayer dollars wasted, the bond language requiring construction of a shared facility will be ignored, a 17,000 square foot building will be used to house municipal offices which require only a small fraction of that amount, there will be no savings in operating expenses through consolidation of services as forecasted and most importantly, school department and municipal fiefdoms will be protected from consolidation of some services. I hope I'm proven wrong, but I fear that isn't going to be the case. MIKE CLIFFORD North Smithfield Budget Committee 2012-2015