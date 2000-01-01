Public Notices

Woonsocket City Hall City Of Woonsocket Tax Payments Due April 17, 2017 Fourth quarter tax payments for 2016 are due and must be received or postmarked by April 17, 2017. Please mail your payment, along with the correct payment stub, to the Tax Collector, City of Woonsocket, PO Box 9710, Providence, RI 02940-9710. Payments will also be accepted at City Hall between the hours of 8:30 am & 4:00 pm. Visa and Mastercard credit and debit card payments are accepted by phone, on-line, or at City Hall. CHRISTINE CHAMBERLAND, FINANCE DIRECTOR