Woonsocket Water Department Hydrant Flushing Program Public Notification Woonsocket Water Division will be performing a Unidirectional Flushing Program between May 9 thru June 27, 2017. The City plans to begin flushing at 9 p.m. and continue working until about 6 a.m. For more up dates visit our web site at ci.woonsocket.ri.us What is a Unidirectional Flushing Program? This Hydrant Flushing Program is a method of cleaning the water mains through a network of flushing sequences with the water being discharged from a fire hydrant. Flushing pipes at higher velocities will dislodge and remove mineral deposits and sediment that accumulate in the water mains. How will I be affected? In most cases, customers will not notice any changes to their water delivery during the flushing process. In some cases however, homes may experience a temporary slight drop in water pressure and/ or discolored water. Customers should not experience an interruption in water service during the flushing process. What if my water is discolored? Due to varying velocities and flow rates in the water system, customers may experience a slight discoloration in their water, which at times is unavoidable. Under most circumstances, you can run your cold water faucets for a short time after the testing is completed and the water should clear at your residence. The discolored water does not pose a health hazard; however, iron (red water) and manganese (black water) may be stirred up within the water system during the testing procedures. If the discolored water does not clear up after running your tap for a few minutes or creates staining on the porcelain and laundry, please call Woonsocket Water Division at (401) 767-1410 for additional assistance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.