Health - Medical - Eldercare

Wyndemere Woods Thinking About Assisted Living? We Can Help Three Meals Daily Transportation Activities Utilities Housekeeping Security & More Wyndemere Woods Independent/Assisted Living 1044 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 401-762-4226 www.wyndemerewoods.com Come see what makes us different! A place that feels like home in a secure environment FamilyOwned&Operated | CompetitivePrices&More No Community Fee | Refundable Security Deposit