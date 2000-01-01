Restaurants & Entertainment

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips Ye Olde English Fish &Chips Celebrates 95 years in business Please Join Us for the Lenten Season Ash Wednesday Specials Small Chowder with 1/2 Dozen Clam Cakes..............................$7.10 Shipwreck Sandwich with fries.....................................................$7.50 Fish on torpedo roll with lettuce, cheese, and tartar sauce...................$7.50 Baked Scrod with mashed or fries and coleslaw..................$12.95 Small Fish & Chips served with small chowder & 3 clam cakes...$13.55 Lobster Roll served with fries & pickle..................................$14.95 Combo Platter Clam Strip & Shrimp Combo Plate..........................................$13.75 Whole Belly Clams & Shrimp Combo Plate............................$16.95 Clam Strip & Scallop Combo Plate..........................................$14.20 Whole Belly Clams & Scallop Combo Plate............................$17.10 Fish & Chips ...........................$10.85 per order Childs Portion.........................................$7.85 Single Fish.................................................$8.15 Chips..........................................................$2.95 Fish Cakes...........................................$4.60 ea. Fish Burgers.......................................$5.35 ea. Red Clam Chowder........sm. $3.95 lg.$6.45 White Seafood Chowder sm. $3.95 lg.$6.45 Quart Size Chowder............................$12.20 Beer & Wine Available SPECIAL ITEMS Boneless Chicken & Chips...............$7.95 Chicken & Shrimp Combo Plate. $10.65 Scallop & Chicken Combo Plate. $11.40 Shrimp Plate....................................$12.60 $ Scallop & Shrimp Combo Plate... 13.90 Scallop Plate with Sauce..............$14.55 Fishermans Platter ......................$17.25 (shrimp, scallops, fish & chips) Clam Cakes....(1/2 doz) $3.25 (1 doz)$6.25 Whole Belly Clam Plate........price with tide Whole Belly Clam Roll..........price with tide Clam Strip Plate....................price with tide Clam Strip Roll.......................price with tide Prices subject to change. 25 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI 762-3637