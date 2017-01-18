Bayberry Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation

Bringing Joy Enriching Lives

Certified Nursing Assistant

Full time 2nd shift 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

$1,000 Bonus

Also looking for part time coverage

on weekends, we have all shifts.

Excellent benefit package available

which includes health, 401K,

vacation & sick time. EOE

If you feel that our mission of bringing

joy and compassion to everyone we

encounter speaks to you, we would

love for you to come join our family

and be part of the caregiving experience

that is paving the way for the industry.

Please direct questions regarding this

position to Crystal Brown (Director of

Nursing) or Susan Cornell

(Administrator) at 401-568-0600

or email your resume to

scornell@hcltdri.com

181 Davis Drive, Pascoag, R I 0 2 8 5 9 • 4 0 1 - 5 6 8 - 0 6 0 0